(1.) Moving Targets - Chillowproductions & DJ Grazzhoppa ft. Sadat X & Tame One (2.) Solar Flare - King Kashmere & Alex DeLarge ft. Verb T and Moka Only (3.) The Origin - Cee Gee Incorperated ft. Deuce Ellis (4.) Stop Look Listen - Dankery Harv & Navi The North ft. TWIST and DJ Stylus (5.) Tribute Pt. 1 - Black Star (6.) Bucktown - 1773 & Joe Tyse ft. Nejma Nefertiti (7.) Grindin' On - Rafael Pena (8.) Thinking Cap - Raw Deff (9.) Endless - Max Carnage ft. Sach (10.) Dip Dodge Duck - C.Shreve The Professor ft. Frank THE Phre$h (11.) The Shhhh - Jay Royale ft. DJ Eclipse and AZ (12.) Sitting in the Sunshine - Tone Chop & Frost Gamble (13.) Give Flowers (for Dewayne) - Lee Hogans ft. John Robinson (14.) Dreamstate Echoes - 90s Flav (15.) Purpose - Yarbrough ft. Philmore Greene and DJ Kaotic (16.) Nitelites-n-Morninflights - Pseudo Slang & Pawcut ft. Zen-Sin and Kai Alexander (17.) Deep - Big Sproxx ft. Theo3 and DJ Grouch (18.) The Catch - dryhope (19.) Downtown - Screen Jazzmaster and Eehou
Friday 6PM Eastern Time - 93.3 FM, CFRU Guelph, Ontario
Tuesday 4PM ET - WMNB-LP 101.7 FM, North Adams, Massachusetts
Tuesday 8PM AT - 106.9 FM CHMA Sackville, New Brunswick
Wednesday 11PM CT - 91.9 FM WDRT Viroqua, Wisconsin
Friday 10PM ET - Indi 101.5 FM (CIOI), Hamilton, Ontario
Saturday night/Sunday 12AM ET - 1280 AM Met Radio (CJTM), Toronto, Ontario
Sunday 11PM Central - 101.5 UMFM Winnipeg, Manitoba
For non-profit use only. No excerpting/modifying without permission. Please contact creator for permission of broadcasting/syndication