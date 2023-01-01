The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Your support is essential if the service is to continue, there are bandwidth bills to pay every month and failing disk drives to replace. Volunteers do the work, but disk drives and bandwidth are not free. We encourage you to contribute financially, even a dollar helps. Click here to donate.
Welcome to the new Radio4all website! If you cannot log in, you may need to reset your password. Email here if you need additional support.
 
Program Information
Radio Ecoshock Show
new 2023 Fall season opener
Weekly Program
Bob Henson, Andrew Gage
 Alex Smith  Contact Contributor
Have we already entered a new climate? Recent extreme heat, rains, and violent storms struck around the world. Meteorologist & storm-chaser Bob Henson covers extreme weather for you. Meanwhile, big oil and gas pump out more carbon, guaranteeing climate catastrophe. We should sue them! West Coast environmental lawyer Andrew Gage explains how. Welcome back to a new season of Radio Ecoshock.
Interviews and sounds by Alex Smith of Radio Ecoshock

Short clip from Dr. Kevin Anderson, recorded August 2023
In the Affiliates version there is a break and re-intro at 30:00 for stations needing to insert station ID or announcements.

Ecoshock 230906 CD Quality Download Program Podcast
1 hour no-ads power radio
01:00:00 1 Sept. 3, 2023
Boundary BC Canada
  View Script
    
 01:00:00  128Kbps mp3
(57MB) Stereo		 None Download File...
Ecoshock 230906 Lo-Fi Download Program Podcast
faster download, lower audio quality
01:00:00 1 Sept. 3, 2023
Boundary BC Canada
  View Script
    
 01:00:00  32Kbps mp3
(14MB) None		 3 Download File...
Ecoshock 230906 Affiliates 58 minutes Download Program Podcast
allows time for station ID and announcements
00:58:00 1 Sept. 3, 2023
Boundary BC Canada
  View Script
    
 00:58:00  128Kbps mp3
(55MB) Stereo		 None Download File...
 