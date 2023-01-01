Have we already entered a new climate? Recent extreme heat, rains, and violent storms struck around the world. Meteorologist & storm-chaser Bob Henson covers extreme weather for you. Meanwhile, big oil and gas pump out more carbon, guaranteeing climate catastrophe. We should sue them! West Coast environmental lawyer Andrew Gage explains how. Welcome back to a new season of Radio Ecoshock.
Interviews and sounds by Alex Smith of Radio Ecoshock
Short clip from Dr. Kevin Anderson, recorded August 2023
In the Affiliates version there is a break and re-intro at 30:00 for stations needing to insert station ID or announcements.