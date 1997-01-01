The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Program Information
Global A Go-Go
Music
 Bill Lupoletti  Contact Contributor
Ethiopia's contemporary Azmari bards; more East African sounds from Somaliland and Sudan; Niger's Etran De L'Aïr caught live; Cuban son montuno; a Colombian champeta dance party; Gaye Su Akyol tours the USA for the first time and covers Nirvana (and Shocking Blue) on her new single
Produced live in the studios of WRIR 97.3 FM Richmond Independent Radio in Richmond, Virginia every Sunday from 1 to 3 PM. Available as a webstream simulcast at wrir.org. Downloads for rebroadcast on other non-profit radio stations and as podcasts via the A-Infos Radio Project at radio4all.net. And more information about all of those options and more on my blog, globalagogo.com.
Artist | Country | Song | Recording | Label | Year

Oliver Lake | USA | Separation | Matador Of 1st & 1st | Passin' Thru | 1997
Joe Strummer & The Mescaleros | England UK | Global A Go-Go | Global A Go-Go | Hellcat | 2001

Sintayehu Belay | Ethiopia | Lole | Tsedey EP | Muzikawi | 2023
Ethiocolor | Ethiopia | Helle Loyo Helle Loha | Ethiocolor | Muzikawi | 2023-2014
Krar Collective | Ethiopia | Mr Astatke | Ethiopia Super Krar | Riverboat | 2012

Sahra Halgan Trio | Somaliland-France | Masalo | Waa Dardaaran | Buda Musique | 2020
Jantra | Sudan | Jaborouna Jabor | Synthesized Sudan: Astro-Nubian Electronic Jaglara Sounds From The Fashaga Underground | Ostinato | 2023
Ali Hassan Kuban | Egypt | Bettitogor Agil | Walk Like A Nubian | Piranha | 1991

Tinariwen | Mali | Tenhert | Imidiwan : Companions | World Village | 2009
Tamikrest | Mali-Algeria-France | Awnafin | Tamotait | Glitterbeat | 2020
Etran De L’Aïr | Niger | Toubouk Ine Chihoussay | Live In Seattle EP | Sahel Sounds | 2023

Sierra Maestra | Cuba | Dundunbanza | Dundunbanza! | World Circuit | 1994
Conjunto Guantánamo | USA-Cuba | Loma De Belén | Loma De Belén - Single | Nganga | 2023
Soneros All Stars | Cuba-Sweden | Explotó La Rumba | ¡Dime Nagüe! | Soneros | 2004

Systema Solar | Colombia | El Botón Del Pantalón | La Revancha Del Burro | Sambumbia | 2013
Tribu Baharú | Colombia | Barú | Barú - Single | Tambora | 2023
Tribu Baharú | Colombia | El Besito | P​a'l​ ​M​á​s Exigente Bailador | Tambora | 2015
Nkumba System | France-Colombia-Cameroon | Cacerolazo | Bailalo Duro! | Prado | 2020

Erkut Taçkın | Turkey | Mühür Gözlüm | Mühür Gözlüm / Özlem - Single | Philips | 1968
Gaye Su Akyol | Turkey | Love Buzz | Love Buzz / Böyle Olur Mu - Single | Sub Pop | 2023
Lalalar | Turkey | Avucunu Yalıyor | En Kötü Iyi Olur | Bongo Joe | 2023
Altın Gün | Turkey | Badi Sabah Olmadan | Aşk | ATO | 2023

01:59:38 1 Sept. 3, 2023
Richmond VA USA
