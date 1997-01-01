Ethiopia's contemporary Azmari bards; more East African sounds from Somaliland and Sudan; Niger's Etran De L'Aïr caught live; Cuban son montuno; a Colombian champeta dance party; Gaye Su Akyol tours the USA for the first time and covers Nirvana (and Shocking Blue) on her new single
Produced live in the studios of WRIR 97.3 FM Richmond Independent Radio in Richmond, Virginia every Sunday from 1 to 3 PM. Available as a webstream simulcast at wrir.org. Downloads for rebroadcast on other non-profit radio stations and as podcasts via the A-Infos Radio Project at radio4all.net. And more information about all of those options and more on my blog, globalagogo.com.
Artist | Country | Song | Recording | Label | Year
Oliver Lake | USA | Separation | Matador Of 1st & 1st | Passin' Thru | 1997 Joe Strummer & The Mescaleros | England UK | Global A Go-Go | Global A Go-Go | Hellcat | 2001
Sahra Halgan Trio | Somaliland-France | Masalo | Waa Dardaaran | Buda Musique | 2020 Jantra | Sudan | Jaborouna Jabor | Synthesized Sudan: Astro-Nubian Electronic Jaglara Sounds From The Fashaga Underground | Ostinato | 2023 Ali Hassan Kuban | Egypt | Bettitogor Agil | Walk Like A Nubian | Piranha | 1991
Tinariwen | Mali | Tenhert | Imidiwan : Companions | World Village | 2009 Tamikrest | Mali-Algeria-France | Awnafin | Tamotait | Glitterbeat | 2020 Etran De L’Aïr | Niger | Toubouk Ine Chihoussay | Live In Seattle EP | Sahel Sounds | 2023
Sierra Maestra | Cuba | Dundunbanza | Dundunbanza! | World Circuit | 1994 Conjunto Guantánamo | USA-Cuba | Loma De Belén | Loma De Belén - Single | Nganga | 2023 Soneros All Stars | Cuba-Sweden | Explotó La Rumba | ¡Dime Nagüe! | Soneros | 2004
Systema Solar | Colombia | El Botón Del Pantalón | La Revancha Del Burro | Sambumbia | 2013 Tribu Baharú | Colombia | Barú | Barú - Single | Tambora | 2023 Tribu Baharú | Colombia | El Besito | Pa'l Más Exigente Bailador | Tambora | 2015 Nkumba System | France-Colombia-Cameroon | Cacerolazo | Bailalo Duro! | Prado | 2020
Erkut Taçkın | Turkey | Mühür Gözlüm | Mühür Gözlüm / Özlem - Single | Philips | 1968 Gaye Su Akyol | Turkey | Love Buzz | Love Buzz / Böyle Olur Mu - Single | Sub Pop | 2023 Lalalar | Turkey | Avucunu Yalıyor | En Kötü Iyi Olur | Bongo Joe | 2023 Altın Gün | Turkey | Badi Sabah Olmadan | Aşk | ATO | 2023