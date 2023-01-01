Notes: Artist / Song / Release / Label



The Lyman Woodard Organization / Creative Musicians / Saturday Night Special / BBE Music



Horace Family / God Will Dry My Weeping Eyes / Good God! A Gospel Funk Hymnal / Numero Group



Tonistics / Holding On / Soul Messages From Demona / Numeral Group



The War and Treaty / A Sunday Kind Of Love / A Sunday Kind Of Love - Single / UMG Records



Black Pumas / More Than a Love Song / Chronicles of a Diamond / ATO Records



Adi Oasis / Serena / Lotus Glow / Unity Records



Jalen Ngonda / If You Don't Want My Love / Come Around and Love Me / Daptone Records



Wesley Bright / Oh, Think About It / Must Be the Love / West One Music



The Afros / Feel It / Kickin' Afrolistic / The Island DEF



Stetsasonic / Go Stetsa I / On Fire / Tommy Boy Music, LLC



Son of Bazerk / One Time For the Rebel (feat. No Self Control and the Band) / Bazerk Bazerk Bazerk (feat. No Self Control and the Band) / Geffen



Des Demonas / The South Will Never Rise Again / Des Demonas / In The Red



Omar / Keep Steppin' / For Pleasure / RCA Records Label



Smudge All Stars / Up Is Just A Place - Xtended Mix (feat. George Clinton, Fred Wesley, Omar, Pee Wee Ellis, Dennis Bovell, Mary Pearce & Reuben Fowler) / Up Is Just A Place - Xtended Mix

(feat. George Clinton, Omar, Pee Wee Ellis, Dennis Bovell, Mary Pearce, Reuben Fowler & Fred Wesley) - Single / Pegdoll



Human Blood & Linco / Blood City Funk / Blood City Funk - Single / Numreo Group



Robert Finley / You Got It (And I Need It) / Black Bayou / Easy Eye Sound



Bobby Rush / I'm The One / All My Love For You / Deep Rush



Big Daddy Wilson / Rise And Shine (feat. Goosebumps Brothers) / Plan B (feat. Goosebumps Brothers) / Continental Record Services



Freddie King / Pack It Up (feat. Steve Ferrone, Bobby Tench & Mike Vernon) / Burglar / Special Products



Rhiannon Giddens / Hen in the Foxhouse / You're the One / Nonesuch



Justin Golden / Can't Get Right / Hard Times and a Woman / Justin Golden Music



Human Blood & Linco / Blood City Funk / Blood City Funk - Single / Numero Group



Sergeant Pepper & Mad Professor / It's You / Ariwa Sounds: The Early Sessions / Melodies International



Meshell Ndegeocello / Clear Water (feat. Deantoni Parks, Jeff Parker & Sanford Biggers) / The Omnichord Real Book / Blue Note Records



Terrace Martin / Degnan Dreams (feat. Keyon Harrold, Justin Tyson & Dominique Sanders) / Fine Tune / BMG Rights Management (US) LLC



Ivan Neville / Dance Music Love / Touch My Soul / Sony Music Labels Inc.



Jason Joshua / Language of Love / La Voz De Oro / BORÍNQUEN



Eddie Roberts, George Porter, Jr. & Floki Sessions / Fall Right In (feat. Son Little, Robert Walter & Nikki Glaspie) / Boots In Place (feat. Robert Walter & Nikki Glaspie) / Floki Studios



Liv Warfield / Maybe They'll Take Your Picture / The Edge / Leopard