Program Information
The Other Black Music
Music
Graybeard
 Motherland Influence  Contact Contributor
Broadcasting from WRIR-LP 97.3 FM and www.wrir.org in Richmond, Virginia USA. &quot;The Other Black Music&quot; broadcast Black music ignored by other Richmond stations. Soul, Zydeco, Funk, Afro-Pop, Blues and more. Every other Sunday 3-5pm EST
Artist / Song / Release / Label

The Lyman Woodard Organization / Creative Musicians / Saturday Night Special / BBE Music

Horace Family / God Will Dry My Weeping Eyes / Good God! A Gospel Funk Hymnal / Numero Group

Tonistics / Holding On / Soul Messages From Demona / Numeral Group

The War and Treaty / A Sunday Kind Of Love / A Sunday Kind Of Love - Single / UMG Records

Black Pumas / More Than a Love Song / Chronicles of a Diamond / ATO Records

Adi Oasis / Serena / Lotus Glow / Unity Records

Jalen Ngonda / If You Don't Want My Love / Come Around and Love Me / Daptone Records

Wesley Bright / Oh, Think About It / Must Be the Love / West One Music

The Afros / Feel It / Kickin' Afrolistic / The Island DEF

Stetsasonic / Go Stetsa I / On Fire / Tommy Boy Music, LLC

Son of Bazerk / One Time For the Rebel (feat. No Self Control and the Band) / Bazerk Bazerk Bazerk (feat. No Self Control and the Band) / Geffen

Des Demonas / The South Will Never Rise Again / Des Demonas / In The Red

Omar / Keep Steppin' / For Pleasure / RCA Records Label

Smudge All Stars / Up Is Just A Place - Xtended Mix (feat. George Clinton, Fred Wesley, Omar, Pee Wee Ellis, Dennis Bovell, Mary Pearce & Reuben Fowler) / Up Is Just A Place - Xtended Mix
(feat. George Clinton, Omar, Pee Wee Ellis, Dennis Bovell, Mary Pearce, Reuben Fowler & Fred Wesley) - Single / Pegdoll

Human Blood & Linco / Blood City Funk / Blood City Funk - Single / Numreo Group

Robert Finley / You Got It (And I Need It) / Black Bayou / Easy Eye Sound

Bobby Rush / I'm The One / All My Love For You / Deep Rush

Big Daddy Wilson / Rise And Shine (feat. Goosebumps Brothers) / Plan B (feat. Goosebumps Brothers) / Continental Record Services

Freddie King / Pack It Up (feat. Steve Ferrone, Bobby Tench & Mike Vernon) / Burglar / Special Products

Rhiannon Giddens / Hen in the Foxhouse / You're the One / Nonesuch

Justin Golden / Can't Get Right / Hard Times and a Woman / Justin Golden Music

Human Blood & Linco / Blood City Funk / Blood City Funk - Single / Numero Group

Sergeant Pepper & Mad Professor / It's You / Ariwa Sounds: The Early Sessions / Melodies International

Meshell Ndegeocello / Clear Water (feat. Deantoni Parks, Jeff Parker & Sanford Biggers) / The Omnichord Real Book / Blue Note Records

Terrace Martin / Degnan Dreams (feat. Keyon Harrold, Justin Tyson & Dominique Sanders) / Fine Tune / BMG Rights Management (US) LLC

Ivan Neville / Dance Music Love / Touch My Soul / Sony Music Labels Inc.

Jason Joshua / Language of Love / La Voz De Oro / BORÍNQUEN

Eddie Roberts, George Porter, Jr. & Floki Sessions / Fall Right In (feat. Son Little, Robert Walter & Nikki Glaspie) / Boots In Place (feat. Robert Walter & Nikki Glaspie) / Floki Studios

Liv Warfield / Maybe They'll Take Your Picture / The Edge / Leopard

The Other Black Music Sept. 3. 2023 Download Program Podcast
02:00:04 1 Sept. 4, 2023
Richmond Virginia USA
  View Script
    
 01:00:04  192Kbps mp3
(MB) Stereo		 None Download File...
