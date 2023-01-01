The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Program Information
The Children's Hour Promo Spots
The Children's Hour is Kids Public Radio
Weekly Program
Storyteller Michelle Adam, author Todd Parr, the Kids Crew & Katie Stone
 Katie Stone
This time on The Children's Hour, it's a full hour of stories and story-songs! We hear from many storytellers in song throughout this episode including Bill Harley with his Monster in the Bathroom story-song, Outta The Books, Laurie Berkner, Steve Charney, the Story Pirates, and Saul Paul. Joanne Shenandoah who tells us the story of Three Sisters: Corn, Beans & Squash.

Storyteller and author ofAdventures of Duende in the Ocean, Michelle Adam tells us the whole story in our studio. Duende is a bilingual storybook about an elf who takes a boy on a journey into the ocean.

The kids also interviewTodd Parr, beloved author of more than 60 books for children of all ages. He shares what motivates him to write books for babies and kids, and he shares a little from one of his latest works.

The Children's Hour is produced by a team each week that includes Executive Producer Katie Stone, Senior Producer Christina Stella, our intrepid Kids Crew, their parents, and devoted listener-supporters worldwide. This episode was recorded at the Sunspot Solar Studio in Albuquerque, New Mexico.

© 2023 The Children's Hour Inc.
Katie Stone, Executive Producer
Christina Stella, Producer
Learn more about us, get photos from our shows, links on our themes, and more at http://ChildrensHour.org

Promo: Tell Us A Story Download Program Podcast
00:00:30 1 Sept. 4, 2023
Sunspot Solar Studio in Albuquerque New Mexico
