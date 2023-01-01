Tell Us A Story

Subtitle: The Children's Hour is Kids Public Radio

Program Type: Weekly Program

Featured Speakers/Commentators: Storyteller Michelle Adam, author Todd Parr, the Kids Crew & Katie Stone

Contributor: Katie Stone Contact Contributor

Summary: This time on The Children's Hour, it's a full hour of stories and story-songs! We hear from many storytellers in song throughout this episode including Bill Harley with his Monster in the Bathroom story-song, Outta The Books, Laurie Berkner, Steve Charney, the Story Pirates, and Saul Paul. Joanne Shenandoah who tells us the story of Three Sisters: Corn, Beans & Squash.



Storyteller and author ofAdventures of Duende in the Ocean, Michelle Adam tells us the whole story in our studio. Duende is a bilingual storybook about an elf who takes a boy on a journey into the ocean.



The kids also interviewTodd Parr, beloved author of more than 60 books for children of all ages. He shares what motivates him to write books for babies and kids, and he shares a little from one of his latest works.



The Children's Hour is produced by a team each week that includes Executive Producer Katie Stone, Senior Producer Christina Stella, our intrepid Kids Crew, their parents, and devoted listener-supporters worldwide. This episode was recorded at the Sunspot Solar Studio in Albuquerque, New Mexico.



Credits: Katie Stone, Executive Producer

Christina Stella, Producer





The Children's Hour is a weekly, educational and entertaining public radio program for kids and families. Using excellent music, expert guests, talented kids and a format that is a proven success in growing and keeping listeners of all ages engaged.



The Children's Hour includes kids in all aspects of the production. We're dedicated to filling educational gaps, by focusing on civics, STEM, culture, and performance, using interviews with scientists, astronauts, civil servants, cultural educators, performers and others, and weaving shows together with a wide variety of musical genres.



Kids on our crew and in our community contribute content, design programming, and cohost our shows, live in public venues, and in studio.



