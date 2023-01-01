60th Anniversary March on Washington Queer-Lights + global LGBTQ news!

Subtitle: The International LGBTQ radio magazine for the wk of 09-04-23

Program Type: Weekly Program

Featured Speakers/Commentators: Chrystia Freeland; Hope Giselle, Kierra Johnson, Stacey Stevenson, Sheila Loretta Emerson, Peppermint.

Contributor: Lucia Chappelle Contact Contributor

Summary: LGBTQA+ voices are loud and queer at the 60th anniversary March on Washington; more than 60 are charged in a raid on a “same-gender wedding” in Nigeria, two Ugandans face execution for “aggravated homosexuality”, Canada warns it queer citizens about traveling to the U.S., hundreds protest Saskatchewan’s new anti-trans schools policy while California sues a trans student-outing school district, a federal judge blocks queer-inclusive storybook readings in Maryland, and another blocks Texas’ drag ban!

Those stories and more this week when you find "This Way Out": the world's audio oasis for queer news and culture.

Credits: Hosted this week by Greg Gordon and produced with Lucia Chappelle. NewsWrap reported this week by Kalyn Hardman & Wenzel Jones and produced by Brian DeShazor. Theme music: Kim Wilson. Additional music: The Kinks; Bayard Rustin; Sister Sledge.

Notes: In our 35th year satisfying your weekly minimum requirement of LGBTQ information and fun!

