Summary: Eritrean-Canadians defend their community and the rights of all Canadians when menaced by violent attackers. The authorities who enable the self-described "disrupters" by nattering falsely about "clashes" and "eruptions" have been cancelling Eritrean events in Canada: exactly as planned by the so-called 'To the Death' Brigade.



This must be stopped by those who truly believe in equality under the law for everyone. Eritrean-Canadians are leading that fight.