The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Your support is essential if the service is to continue, there are bandwidth bills to pay every month and failing disk drives to replace. Volunteers do the work, but disk drives and bandwidth are not free. We encourage you to contribute financially, even a dollar helps. Click here to donate.
Welcome to the new Radio4all website! If you cannot log in, you may need to reset your password. Email here if you need additional support.
 
Program Information
Taylor Report
7
Taylor Report commentary
 Unusual Sources  Contact Contributor
Eritrean-Canadians defend their community and the rights of all Canadians when menaced by violent attackers. The authorities who enable the self-described "disrupters" by nattering falsely about "clashes" and "eruptions" have been cancelling Eritrean events in Canada: exactly as planned by the so-called 'To the Death' Brigade.

This must be stopped by those who truly believe in equality under the law for everyone. Eritrean-Canadians are leading that fight.

Taylor Report commentary Download Program Podcast
Please click on the red circle with a white arrow to listen
00:22:44 1 Sept. 4, 2023
Toronto, Ontario
  View Script
    
 00:22:44  160Kbps mp3
(MB) None		 1 Download File...
 