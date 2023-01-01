The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Program Information
The Man in the Gray Flannel Suit Show
Music
The Haberdasher
 The Man in the Gray Flannel suit Show
The Man in the Gray Flannel Suit Show - A musical mid-life crisis -- a late-night search for meaning and happiness airs on WRIR LP Monday nights from 9 PM to 11 PM. Stream the show @ www.wrir.org
Hey Listeners,

Hard to believe it is Labor Day and for the most part summer is over. Well it’s just sate of mind and I’ve still got my flip flops on and it’s going to be near 100 degrees so let the summer vibe continue.

Lots of different types of tunes tonight so keep it tuned here.

The Haberdasher

Billy Strings & Molly Tuttle Listen To The Radio More Than A Whisper: Celebrating The Music Of Nanci Griffith Rounder
Nanci Griffith Do Re Mi Other Voices, Other Rooms Elektra Records
Guy Clark Watermelon Dream Old Friends Sugar Hill Records
Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway San Joaquin City of Gold Nonesuch
Billy Strings California Sober (feat. Willie Nelson) California Sober (feat. Willie Nelson) - Single Reprise
Grateful Dead Beat It On Down the Line Ladies and Gentlemen The Grateful Dead - Live at the Fillmore East Arista
Jesse Fuller Railroad Worksong Move On Down the Line Topic
Merle Travis John Henry The Best Of Merle Travis M&J Music
Høly River 16 Tons LIVE Shockoe Sessions LIVE Earth Folk Collective
Hazel Dickens They'll Never Keep Us Down Hard Hitting Songs For Hard Hit People Rounder
Jim Ford Harlan County Harlan County Varese
Jimmy Buffett The Weather Is Here, I Wish You Were Beautiful Boats, Beaches, Bars & Ballads Margaritaville Records
Shinyribs I Gave up All I Had I Got Your Medicine Mustard Lid
Shinyribs I Gotta Get Drunk I Gotta Get Drunk - Single The Next Waltz
The Gourds Gangsta Lean Ghosts of Hallelujah Munich Records
Rob Williams Footprints Southern FM Evertone
X Johnny Hit and Run Paulene Los Angeles Rhino Records
Old & In The Way I Ain't Broke (But I'm Badly Bent) [Live] Acoustic Archive Series, Vol. 1: That High Lonesome Sound (Live) Acoustic Disc
Shinyribs Brokedown Palace Brokedown Palace - Single The Next Waltz
Bob Girard Ghosts Statuette of Limitations Casualarama Records
Lil Ronnie & The Grand Dukes Cross Eyed Susie Lee Got It Live From '05 Ellersoul
ShotClock Molly (16 Candles) Can't Explain - Single Metathetic Music
NC17 Killer Show Nasty Habits - EP Nc17
Ant The Symbol Pride Like a Pendant (feat. Deau Eyes) I Know Who I Am Shockoe Records
Rodney Stith Girl I Love You The Soul Chronicles of Rodney Stith - EP Shockoe Records
Chuck & Mac Powerful Love Eccentric Deep Soul Numero Group
The Arrows We Have Love Eccentric Soul: The Bandit Label Numero Group
Rhiannon Giddens You Louisiana Man You're the One Nonesuch
Too Sad for the Public Hey Now, Pt. 1 Vol. 2 - Yet and Still StorySound Records
Eddie Bo Every Dog Got Its Day Feelin' Right Saturday Night: The Ric and Ron Anthology Craft Recordings

Download Program Podcast
02:00:00 1 Sept. 4, 2023
WRIR Studios - Richmond, VA
 02:00:00  128Kbps mp3
