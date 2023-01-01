The Man in the Gray Flannel Suit Show - A musical mid-life crisis -- a late-night search for meaning and happiness airs on WRIR LP Monday nights from 9 PM to 11 PM. Stream the show @ www.wrir.org
Hey Listeners,
Hard to believe it is Labor Day and for the most part summer is over. Well it’s just sate of mind and I’ve still got my flip flops on and it’s going to be near 100 degrees so let the summer vibe continue.
Lots of different types of tunes tonight so keep it tuned here.
The Haberdasher
Billy Strings & Molly Tuttle Listen To The Radio More Than A Whisper: Celebrating The Music Of Nanci Griffith Rounder Nanci Griffith Do Re Mi Other Voices, Other Rooms Elektra Records Guy Clark Watermelon Dream Old Friends Sugar Hill Records Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway San Joaquin City of Gold Nonesuch Billy Strings California Sober (feat. Willie Nelson) California Sober (feat. Willie Nelson) - Single Reprise Grateful Dead Beat It On Down the Line Ladies and Gentlemen The Grateful Dead - Live at the Fillmore East Arista Jesse Fuller Railroad Worksong Move On Down the Line Topic Merle Travis John Henry The Best Of Merle Travis M&J Music Høly River 16 Tons LIVE Shockoe Sessions LIVE Earth Folk Collective Hazel Dickens They'll Never Keep Us Down Hard Hitting Songs For Hard Hit People Rounder Jim Ford Harlan County Harlan County Varese Jimmy Buffett The Weather Is Here, I Wish You Were Beautiful Boats, Beaches, Bars & Ballads Margaritaville Records Shinyribs I Gave up All I Had I Got Your Medicine Mustard Lid Shinyribs I Gotta Get Drunk I Gotta Get Drunk - Single The Next Waltz The Gourds Gangsta Lean Ghosts of Hallelujah Munich Records Rob Williams Footprints Southern FM Evertone X Johnny Hit and Run Paulene Los Angeles Rhino Records Old & In The Way I Ain't Broke (But I'm Badly Bent) [Live] Acoustic Archive Series, Vol. 1: That High Lonesome Sound (Live) Acoustic Disc Shinyribs Brokedown Palace Brokedown Palace - Single The Next Waltz Bob Girard Ghosts Statuette of Limitations Casualarama Records Lil Ronnie & The Grand Dukes Cross Eyed Susie Lee Got It Live From '05 Ellersoul ShotClock Molly (16 Candles) Can't Explain - Single Metathetic Music NC17 Killer Show Nasty Habits - EP Nc17 Ant The Symbol Pride Like a Pendant (feat. Deau Eyes) I Know Who I Am Shockoe Records Rodney Stith Girl I Love You The Soul Chronicles of Rodney Stith - EP Shockoe Records Chuck & Mac Powerful Love Eccentric Deep Soul Numero Group The Arrows We Have Love Eccentric Soul: The Bandit Label Numero Group Rhiannon Giddens You Louisiana Man You're the One Nonesuch Too Sad for the Public Hey Now, Pt. 1 Vol. 2 - Yet and Still StorySound Records Eddie Bo Every Dog Got Its Day Feelin' Right Saturday Night: The Ric and Ron Anthology Craft Recordings