Notes: Hey Listeners,



Hard to believe it is Labor Day and for the most part summer is over. Well it’s just sate of mind and I’ve still got my flip flops on and it’s going to be near 100 degrees so let the summer vibe continue.



Lots of different types of tunes tonight so keep it tuned here.



The Haberdasher



Billy Strings & Molly Tuttle Listen To The Radio More Than A Whisper: Celebrating The Music Of Nanci Griffith Rounder

Nanci Griffith Do Re Mi Other Voices, Other Rooms Elektra Records

Guy Clark Watermelon Dream Old Friends Sugar Hill Records

Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway San Joaquin City of Gold Nonesuch

Billy Strings California Sober (feat. Willie Nelson) California Sober (feat. Willie Nelson) - Single Reprise

Grateful Dead Beat It On Down the Line Ladies and Gentlemen The Grateful Dead - Live at the Fillmore East Arista

Jesse Fuller Railroad Worksong Move On Down the Line Topic

Merle Travis John Henry The Best Of Merle Travis M&J Music

Høly River 16 Tons LIVE Shockoe Sessions LIVE Earth Folk Collective

Hazel Dickens They'll Never Keep Us Down Hard Hitting Songs For Hard Hit People Rounder

Jim Ford Harlan County Harlan County Varese

Jimmy Buffett The Weather Is Here, I Wish You Were Beautiful Boats, Beaches, Bars & Ballads Margaritaville Records

Shinyribs I Gave up All I Had I Got Your Medicine Mustard Lid

Shinyribs I Gotta Get Drunk I Gotta Get Drunk - Single The Next Waltz

The Gourds Gangsta Lean Ghosts of Hallelujah Munich Records

Rob Williams Footprints Southern FM Evertone

X Johnny Hit and Run Paulene Los Angeles Rhino Records

Old & In The Way I Ain't Broke (But I'm Badly Bent) [Live] Acoustic Archive Series, Vol. 1: That High Lonesome Sound (Live) Acoustic Disc

Shinyribs Brokedown Palace Brokedown Palace - Single The Next Waltz

Bob Girard Ghosts Statuette of Limitations Casualarama Records

Lil Ronnie & The Grand Dukes Cross Eyed Susie Lee Got It Live From '05 Ellersoul

ShotClock Molly (16 Candles) Can't Explain - Single Metathetic Music

NC17 Killer Show Nasty Habits - EP Nc17

Ant The Symbol Pride Like a Pendant (feat. Deau Eyes) I Know Who I Am Shockoe Records

Rodney Stith Girl I Love You The Soul Chronicles of Rodney Stith - EP Shockoe Records

Chuck & Mac Powerful Love Eccentric Deep Soul Numero Group

The Arrows We Have Love Eccentric Soul: The Bandit Label Numero Group

Rhiannon Giddens You Louisiana Man You're the One Nonesuch

Too Sad for the Public Hey Now, Pt. 1 Vol. 2 - Yet and Still StorySound Records

Eddie Bo Every Dog Got Its Day Feelin' Right Saturday Night: The Ric and Ron Anthology Craft Recordings

