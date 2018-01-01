Notes: Pass me the butter, no the other Chardonnay

Co hosts : Good ol Boy Harmeet, Good ol Boy Justin, Made Man Maury, Made Man Bob

SIPS – On this episode we discuss wine from Odette Estate, Adaptation, Neal Family Vineyards, and Larkmead. A nice flight of both white and red wines. Be sure to pick out your cougar tattoo in advance before boarding the wine train. These wines will work with dinner, girls night out, anniversary, lunch, after dinner, and breakfast. We will be discussing these wines and rating them from 1-5 with 5 being the best:

2020 Odette Reserve Chardonnay, Napa Valley 5 SIPS

2018 Adaptation Cabernet Sauvignon , Napa Valley 4 SIPS

2021 Neal Family Vineyards Rutherford Dust Vermentino 3 SIPS

2018 Neal Family Vineyards Rutherford Dust Cabernet Sauvignon, Napa Valley 4 SIPS

2019 Larkmead Firebelle Napa Valley 3 SIPS

2019 Larkmead Solari Napa Valley 3 SIPS

2013 Larkmead Solari Napa Valley 5 SIPS



