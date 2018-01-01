SIPS – On this episode we discuss wine from Odette Estate, Adaptation, Neal Family Vineyards, and Larkmead. A nice flight of both white and red wines. Be sure to pick out your cougar tattoo in advance before boarding the wine train. These wines will work with dinner, girls night out, anniversary, lunch, after dinner, and breakfast.
Credits: TITLE: Maxwell Swing PERFORMED BY: Texas Gypsies COMPOSED BY: Steven R Curry (BMI) PUBLISHED BY: Alliance AudioSparx (BMI) COURTESY OF: AudioSparx
TITLE: Flapperjack PERFORMED BY: Texas Gypsies COMPOSED BY: Steven R Curry (BMI) PUBLISHED BY: Alliance AudioSparx (BMI) COURTESY OF: AudioSparx
TITLE: Back Roads PERFORMED BY: Woods & Whitehead COMPOSED BY: Terry Whitehead PUBLISHED BY: Terry Whitehead COURTESY OF: Terry Whitehead Post production services : Pro Podcast Solutions Advertising sales: Contact us directly Content hosting services: Audioport, Earshot, Radio4All, PodBean
Pass me the butter, no the other Chardonnay
Co hosts : Good ol Boy Harmeet, Good ol Boy Justin, Made Man Maury, Made Man Bob SIPS – On this episode we discuss wine from Odette Estate, Adaptation, Neal Family Vineyards, and Larkmead. A nice flight of both white and red wines. Be sure to pick out your cougar tattoo in advance before boarding the wine train. These wines will work with dinner, girls night out, anniversary, lunch, after dinner, and breakfast. We will be discussing these wines and rating them from 1-5 with 5 being the best: 2020 Odette Reserve Chardonnay, Napa Valley 5 SIPS 2018 Adaptation Cabernet Sauvignon , Napa Valley 4 SIPS 2021 Neal Family Vineyards Rutherford Dust Vermentino 3 SIPS 2018 Neal Family Vineyards Rutherford Dust Cabernet Sauvignon, Napa Valley 4 SIPS 2019 Larkmead Firebelle Napa Valley 3 SIPS 2019 Larkmead Solari Napa Valley 3 SIPS 2013 Larkmead Solari Napa Valley 5 SIPS
