Program Information
Sips, Suds, & Smokes
Wines from Odette Estate, Adaptation, Neal Family Vineyards, Larkmead
Weekly Program
SIPS – On this episode we discuss wine from Odette Estate, Adaptation, Neal Family Vineyards, and Larkmead. A nice flight of both white and red wines. Be sure to pick out your cougar tattoo in advance before boarding the wine train. These wines will work with dinner, girls night out, anniversary, lunch, after dinner, and breakfast.
Credits:
TITLE: Maxwell Swing
PERFORMED BY: Texas Gypsies
COMPOSED BY: Steven R Curry (BMI)
PUBLISHED BY: Alliance AudioSparx (BMI)
COURTESY OF: AudioSparx

TITLE: Flapperjack
PERFORMED BY: Texas Gypsies
COMPOSED BY: Steven R Curry (BMI)
PUBLISHED BY: Alliance AudioSparx (BMI)
COURTESY OF: AudioSparx

TITLE: Back Roads
PERFORMED BY: Woods & Whitehead
COMPOSED BY: Terry Whitehead
PUBLISHED BY: Terry Whitehead
COURTESY OF: Terry Whitehead
Pass me the butter, no the other Chardonnay
@odetteestate @plumpjackcollection @nealvineyards @larkmeadvineyards #wine #californiawine #podcast #radioshow #host

Co hosts : Good ol Boy Harmeet, Good ol Boy Justin, Made Man Maury, Made Man Bob
SIPS – On this episode we discuss wine from Odette Estate, Adaptation, Neal Family Vineyards, and Larkmead. A nice flight of both white and red wines. Be sure to pick out your cougar tattoo in advance before boarding the wine train. These wines will work with dinner, girls night out, anniversary, lunch, after dinner, and breakfast. We will be discussing these wines and rating them from 1-5 with 5 being the best:
2020 Odette Reserve Chardonnay, Napa Valley 5 SIPS
2018 Adaptation Cabernet Sauvignon , Napa Valley 4 SIPS
2021 Neal Family Vineyards Rutherford Dust Vermentino 3 SIPS
2018 Neal Family Vineyards Rutherford Dust Cabernet Sauvignon, Napa Valley 4 SIPS
2019 Larkmead Firebelle Napa Valley 3 SIPS
2019 Larkmead Solari Napa Valley 3 SIPS
2013 Larkmead Solari Napa Valley 5 SIPS

info@sipssudsandsmokes.com
X- @sipssudssmokes IG/FB - @sipssudsandsmokes
Sips, Suds, & Smokes® is produced by One Tan Hand Productions using the power of beer, whiskey, and golf.
Available on Apple & Google Podcasts, Spotify, and nearly anywhere you can find a podcast.
Enjoying that cool Outro Music, it’s from Woods & Whitehead – Back Roads
Download your copy here:
https://amzn.to/2Xblorc
The easiest way to find this award winning podcast on your phone is ask Alexa, Siri or Google, “Play Podcast , Sips, Suds, & Smokes”

Episode 532 Download Program Podcast
00:52:29 1 Sept. 5, 2023
Ft. Lauderdale, FL
 00:52:00  128Kbps mp3
(MB) None		 1 Download File...
