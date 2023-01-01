The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Program Information
Sea Change Radio
Weekly Program
John Stoehr
 Sea Change Radio  Contact Contributor
If you’ve happened to tune in to MSNBC or CNN on a day when a massive hurricane is not pummeling a coastal region, you might think that the only major news in this country concerns the many legal issues facing a certain former president of the United States. But, according to this week’s guest on Sea Change Radio, John Stoehr, there are plenty of other pressing political issues worth analyzing. First, we examine the recent mass shooting in Jacksonville, Florida, including what it tells us about the white supremacy movement and how the right-wing actually benefits politically from these events. Then, we discuss whether the reversal of Roe v. Wade has placated Republicans or if it has just paved the way for restricting other basic freedoms like contraception. And yes, we still manage to sneak in a few minutes to talk about the upcoming trials of the 45th president.
Track: Hang Up Your Hangups
Artist: Herbie Hancock
Album: Man-Child
Label: Columbia
Year: 1975

Track: Southwind
Artist: Johnny Cash
Album: Hello, I’m Johnny Cash
Label: Columbia
Year: 1970

Track: Lilies of the Valley
Artist: David Byrne
Album: David Byrne
Label: Warner Bros.
Year: 1994

00:29:00 1 Sept. 5, 2023
San Francisco
