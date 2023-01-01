The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Program Information
The Michael Slate Show
Bob Avakian answers, “Why Have You Never Given Up On Revolution? What Sustains You?” Flashpoints in the Battle for the Future: LA Fascist Anti-LGBTQ March and MAGA Moron Jason Aldean comes to Chicago
Weekly Program
Bob Avakian (Revolutionary Communist Party, the RevComs); Andy Zee (Host, RNL Show); Rafael Kadaris (RNL Show); Chicago Revolution Club; Lucha Bright and Noche Diaz (Revolution Club)
 Michael Slate  Contact Contributor
Michael Slate, Host and Producer
Sunsara Taylor, Guest Host
Henry Carson, Assistant Producer
Broadcast ready with a break at 33:55 and can accommodate local id if needed. If you use the show or simply check it out, write to us at MSlate@TheMichaelSlateShow.com with your comments, criticisms, suggestions and questions. 

TMSS-230906 Download Program Podcast
00:58:00 1 Sept. 6, 2023
  View Script
    
 00:58:00  128Kbps mp3
(MB) None		 None Download File...
 