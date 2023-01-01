This site requries that you enable JavaScript in your browser.
Program Information
Bob Avakian answers, “Why Have You Never Given Up On Revolution? What Sustains You?” Flashpoints in the Battle for the Future: LA Fascist Anti-LGBTQ March and MAGA Moron Jason Aldean comes to Chicago
Series:
The Michael Slate Show
Program Type: Weekly Program
Featured Speakers/Commentators: Bob Avakian (Revolutionary Communist Party, the RevComs); Andy Zee (Host, RNL Show); Rafael Kadaris (RNL Show); Chicago Revolution Club; Lucha Bright and Noche Diaz (Revolution Club)
Contributor:
Michael Slate Contact Contributor
Summary:
Credits: Michael Slate, Host and Producer Sunsara Taylor, Guest Host Henry Carson, Assistant Producer
Notes: Broadcast ready with a break at 33:55 and can accommodate local id if needed. If you use the show or simply check it out, write to us at MSlate@TheMichaelSlateShow.com with your comments, criticisms, suggestions and questions.
Version 1: TMSS-230906
Description:
Length (hh:mm:ss): 00:58:00
Language: 1
Date Recorded: Sept. 6, 2023
Location Recorded:
Announcer Script/Transcript:
View Script
#
Label
Length
File Info
Downloads
1
00:58:00
128Kbps mp3
(MB) None None