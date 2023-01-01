Notes: The Fraternal Order of Police which acts as the union representing police in Chicago has worked to undermine the civic education and organizing campaign that lead to the passage of the new Public Safety Ordinance which can be seen here:

https://www.chicago.gov/city/en/depts/ccpsa.html

The ECPS Ordinance reached this historic point through demonstrations in the street and door to door organizing that educated the community, supported alderman that recognized the need to approach Public Safety with a more enlightened, more democratic involvement of the residents of the community and a call intent on ending the impunity that historically protected corrupt and violent cops and their superiors. That same goal was involved in the most recent Chicago mayoral campaign which saw community organizer Brandon Johnson elected Mayor over the "Law and Order" candidate backed by the FOP, big finance and real estate.