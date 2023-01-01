The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Program Information
Chicago Has taken A Great Step In A Positive Direction
13
Frank Chapman - Field Organizer Chicago Alliance Against Rasist and Political Repression
 Dale Lehman/WZRD
Update on the campaign to end police impunity in Chicago by
establishing a new Public Safety Ordinance that transfers oversight and decision making authority to an elected board of civilians representing all parts and communities of Chicago.
Chicago Alliance Against Racist And Political Repression
https://www.caarpr.org/
The Fraternal Order of Police which acts as the union representing police in Chicago has worked to undermine the civic education and organizing campaign that lead to the passage of the new Public Safety Ordinance which can be seen here:
https://www.chicago.gov/city/en/depts/ccpsa.html
The ECPS Ordinance reached this historic point through demonstrations in the street and door to door organizing that educated the community, supported alderman that recognized the need to approach Public Safety with a more enlightened, more democratic involvement of the residents of the community and a call intent on ending the impunity that historically protected corrupt and violent cops and their superiors. That same goal was involved in the most recent Chicago mayoral campaign which saw community organizer Brandon Johnson elected Mayor over the "Law and Order" candidate backed by the FOP, big finance and real estate.


00:20:25 1 Aug. 22, 2023
WZRD-Chicago
  
    
 00:20:25

 