The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Your support is essential if the service is to continue, there are bandwidth bills to pay every month and failing disk drives to replace. Volunteers do the work, but disk drives and bandwidth are not free. We encourage you to contribute financially, even a dollar helps. Click here to donate.
Welcome to the new Radio4all website! If you cannot log in, you may need to reset your password. Email here if you need additional support.
 
Program Information
Latin Waves
His debut book A Century of Promises
Weekly Program
JEFFREY NETO and music by Bebe Siempre me Quedara
 latinwaves@gmail.com  Contact Contributor
Host Stuart Richardson speaks to Jeffrey about his debut book A Century of Promises which was longlisted for the 2022 Historical Fiction Company annual book awards.

He speaks about how the physical environment shaped the historical development of El Salvador and its people. How foreign ownership and poverty divided families creating conflicts until recent times.

We also speak about the resilience of the people and hope for the future.
Support Latin Waves by becoming a member for as little as $1 per month.

https://latinwavesmedia.com/wordpress/

His debut book A Century of Promises Download Program Podcast
His debut book A Century of Promises
00:29:00 1 Sept. 7, 2023
Vancouver Studios, www.latinwavesmedia.com
  View Script
    
 00:29:00  320Kbps mp3
(MB) None		 2 Download File...
 