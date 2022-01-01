The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download.
Program Information
INTERVIEWS AUTHOR JEFFREY NETO ON EL SALVADOR
Series:
Latin Waves
Subtitle:
His debut book A Century of Promises
Program Type:
Weekly Program
Featured Speakers/Commentators:
JEFFREY NETO and music by Bebe Siempre me Quedara
Contributor:
latinwaves@gmail.com
Contact Contributor
Summary:
Host Stuart Richardson speaks to Jeffrey about his debut book A Century of Promises which was longlisted for the 2022 Historical Fiction Company annual book awards.
He speaks about how the physical environment shaped the historical development of El Salvador and its people. How foreign ownership and poverty divided families creating conflicts until recent times.
We also speak about the resilience of the people and hope for the future.
Credits:
Support Latin Waves by becoming a member for as little as $1 per month.
https://latinwavesmedia.com/wordpress/
Notes:
Version 1:
His debut book A Century of Promises
Description:
His debut book A Century of Promises
Length (hh:mm:ss):
00:29:00
Language:
1
Date Recorded:
Sept. 7, 2023
Location Recorded:
Vancouver Studios, www.latinwavesmedia.com
Announcer Script/Transcript:
View Script
