Drumpf Called Down to Georgia

Subtitle: Weekly newscast from the fictional Radio Network, with parody radio coverage of the radio and its headlines.

Program Type: Weekly Program

Featured Speakers/Commentators: Songs from Husker Du ("Turn On The News"), Tom Frost ("Trump Called Down to Georgia"), and Bob Dylan ("It's Alright, Ma I'm Only Bleeding").

Summary: "Turn On The News" is the weekly newscast from the fictional Radio Network, with parody radio coverage of the radio and its headlines. Now with computerized news readers, and fewer meddling reporters, plus aggregated reporting, and automated music. Tune in "Turn On The News" each week for the latest news, radio art, and more from our robot reporters, making sure you hear both sides -- good and evil -- every time you "Turn On The News." It is often a mash-up of the week's news, and sometimes a radio news fantasy with song parodies and covers similar to "Dr. Demento" and comedy skits and more. The show airs at 3 p.m. Thursdays on WGXC, and also most weeks on WGRN, WRWK, KFUG, KACR, KRFP-LP, KMSW, and many other stations. Produced by Tom Roe at Wave Farm and WGXC. For more information go to: https://wavefarm.org/radio/wgxc/schedule/93bbe3

Credits: Clips and excerpts from Hillary Clinton; Mitt Romney; John McCain; John Kerry; Al Gore; Bob Dole; George H.W. Bush; Michael Dukakis; Walter Mondale; Jimmy Carter; Betty Ford; George McGovern; Hubert Humphrey; Barry Goldwater; Richard Nixon; Adlai Stevenson; Donald Drumpf; Rachel Maddow; Max Greevey; Nicolle Wallace; Laura Ingraham; John Eastman; Liz Cheney; Stephen Colbert; J.L. Cauvin; Glenn Beck; Tucker Carlson; Ari Melber; Chris Wallace; Jimmy Conway; Henry Hill; Jerry Seinfeld; and Kramer.

Notes: "Turn On The News" is the weekly newscast from the fictional Radio Network, with parody radio coverage of the radio and its headlines. Now with computerized news readers, and fewer meddling reporters, plus aggregated reporting, and automated music. Tune in "Turn On The News" each week for the latest news, radio art, and more from our robot reporters, making sure you hear both sides -- good and evil -- every time you "Turn On The News." This week: "Drumpf Called Down to Georgia." This week the former president counts his bail money. Opening theme includes clips from The Conet Project; "Saturday Night Live," "The Simpsons," Paul Harvey; "Citizen Kane;" 1010 WINS; Bill Cosby; and Larys Strong from "House of the Dragon." Thanks for the songs from Husker Du ("Turn On The News"), Tom Frost ("Trump Called Down to Georgia"), and Bob Dylan ("It's Alright, Ma I'm Only Bleeding"). Clips and excerpts from Hillary Clinton; Mitt Romney; John McCain; John Kerry; Al Gore; Bob Dole; George H.W. Bush; Michael Dukakis; Walter Mondale; Jimmy Carter; Betty Ford; George McGovern; Hubert Humphrey; Barry Goldwater; Richard Nixon; Adlai Stevenson; Donald Drumpf; Rachel Maddow; Max Greevey; Nicolle Wallace; Laura Ingraham; John Eastman; Liz Cheney; Stephen Colbert; J.L. Cauvin; Glenn Beck; Tucker Carlson; Ari Melber; Chris Wallace; Jimmy Conway; Henry Hill; Jerry Seinfeld; and Kramer. Episode 134.



