Yvette Janine Jackson, Diana Chang

Subtitle: A show where art is not just on the radio, but is the radio.

Program Type: Weekly Program

Featured Speakers/Commentators: Introductions from Philip Grant and Tom Roe, and Wave Farm Radio Art Fellows.

Summary: Welcome to "The Radio Art Hour," a show where art is not just on the radio, but is the radio. "The Radio Art Hour" draws from the Wave Farm Broadcast Radio Art Archive, an online resource that aims to identify, coalesce, and celebrate historical and contemporary international radio artworks made by artists around the world, created specifically for terrestrial AM/FM broadcast, whether it be via commercial, public, community, or independent transmission. Come on a journey with us as radio artists explore broadcast radio space through poetic resuscitations and playful celebrations/subversions of the complex relationship between senders and receivers in this hour of radio about radio as an art form. "The Radio Art Hour" features introductions from Philip Grant and Tom Roe, and from Wave Farm Radio Art Fellows Karen Werner, Andy Stuhl, Jess Speer, and Jos Alejandro Rivera. The Conet Project's recordings of numbers radio stations serve as interstitial sounds. Go to wavefarm.org for more information about "The Radio Art Hour" and Wave Farm's Radio Art Archive.

Credits: Yvette Janine Jackson's 2021 work "Test Flight No. 1" and Diana Chang's "Falling Free" from Jan. 1, 1989 are featured. Jackson brings attention to historical events and social issues through her radio operas. Jackson's work is inspired by early 20th-century radio plays and theatrical sound design. She writes, "Test Flight No. 1 is an etude for a series of compositions themed around commercial space tourism." In Chang's work, a curious repeat of the history of Asian immigrants, she focuses on an elderly Chinese-American woman left behind in an American suburb by a husband who wishes to return to his native China. More Americanized than he, her solitude proves a liberation. Told as a monologue with flash-backs to scenes from her earlier life, Falling Free is a delicate, poetic rendering of ambiguities: the ambiguity of the Chinese-American experience, and of human desire. An adaptation of a short story by the same name. Commissioned by New American Radio. Finally, we end things with Gregory Whitehead's brief "Adioradio."

Notes: Wave Farm is a non-profit arts organization driven by experimentation with broadcast media and the airwaves. A pioneer of the Transmission Arts genre, Wave Farm programs provide access to transmission technologies and support artists and organizations that engage with media as an art form. Major activities include the Wave Farm Artist Residency Program; Transmission Art Archive; WGXC 90.7-FM: Radio for Open Ears, a creative community radio station based in New Yorks Upper Hudson Valley; a Fiscal Sponsorship program; and the Media Arts Assistance Fund in partnership with NYSCA Electronic Media/Film. EVERGREEN EPISODE 134.



