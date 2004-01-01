Michael Bach and John Cages "One8" (1991)

Summary: "All Things Cage" is a weekly program featuring conversations between Laura Kuhn, Director of the John Cage Trust, and Cage experts and enthusiasts from around the world. If youd like to propose a guest or a topic for a future program, write directly to Laura at lkuhn@johncage.org.Laura Kuhn presents the first recording of John Cages Europera 5, preceded by her reading Recollections of the Premiere Performance by Yvar Mikhashoff. This recording of Europera 5 was produced by Brian Brandt and released on the Mode Records label as Mode 36 in 1995, with performers Yvar Mikhashoff, Martha Herr, Gary Burgess, Jan Williams, and Don Metz. Europera 5 is the last and most diminutive of Cages operas " preceded by Europeras 1 & 2 (1984-1987) and Europeras 3 & 4 (1991) " and was instigated by pianist Yvar Mikashoffs desire for a small, more practical and portable, and more easily performed work in the series, which had its premiere in Buffalo at the North American New Musical Festival on April 12, 1991.

Credits: This week on All Things Cage Laura Kuhn talks about the German cellist, composer, and visual artist Michael Bach and John Cages One8 (1991), a late number piece written for and with Bach, released in 2004 on Mode Records 141 (Cage 32). Bach is the creator of the BACH Bogen, a uniquely curved bow hes been developing since 1990 that makes possible the simultaneous sounding of multiple strings. Before listening to the work, Kuhn reads James Pritchetts beautiful liner notes that accompany the recording well hear: Mode Records 141 (2004), John Cage Number Pieces 3. Pritchett speaks as much about Michael Bach as about John Cages work, and in terms that get to the heart of their extraordinary collaboration.



Michael Bach enjoys an international career as a cellist with concerts, recordings, and radio and TV broadcasts. Hes provided significant contributions to the art of playing the cello, including the book Fingerboards & Overtones: Pictures, Basics, and Model for a New Way of Cello Playing. Several contemporary composers, including Dieter Schnebel and John Cage, have created compositions specifically for Bachs curved bow, and their works are dedicated to him.



Michael Bach is also known under the name Michael Bach Bachtischa. His compositions, which he describes as free from compositional conventions, include not only works for cello and curved bow, but also orchestral pieces, works for other solo instruments such as the accordion, organ, clarinet, bagpipe, and works for microtonal piano.

The late Pulitzer Prize-winning biographer Kenneth Silverman once described his "Begin Again: A Biography of John Cage" (Knopf, 2012) as the hardest book hed ever written. This was because, as he put it, pick up any rock and theres John Cage! Indeed, Cage was not only a world-renowned composer, numbering among his compositions the still notoriously tacet 433, but a ground-breaking poet, a philosopher, a chess master who studied with Marcel Duchamp, a macrobiotic chef, a devotee of Zen Buddhism, a prolific visual artist, and an avid and pioneering mycologist. He was also life partner to the celebrated American choreographer, Merce Cunningham, for nearly half a century, and thus well known in the world of modern dance.




