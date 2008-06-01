The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
This Week In Palestine
Host John Roberts, presenters Noura Erakat and Edward Ahmed Mitchell
 Truth & Justice Radio (WZBC)  Contact Contributor
From 4-10-2022. We begin this morning with a CNN interview with Palestinian attorney and Rutgers University Professor Noura Erakat. It is a couple of months old, but we play it to offer an example of the American media’s prejudicial approach to discussing the Palestinian struggle. The questions thrown at Noura imply that this is a symmetrical struggle between equals rather than a military occupation of a colonized people. But Noura brilliantly turns the interview into a projection of the Palestinian narrative.
In the face of a brutal military occupation, the media focuses on Hamas rockets, a major talking point of the Israeli Lobby; Noura turns it into a teaching lesson on the international right to resist an occupation.

Then, our feature presentation is by Edward Ahmed Mitchell, an attorney and former journalist who serves as the deputy director of the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR), the largest Muslim civil rights and advocacy organization in the United States. Here he is speaking at the Washington Press Club. Mitchell recounts the Zionists' ridiculously high-paid spying on and infiltration of CAIR.
This Week In Palestine (a weekly part of Truth and Justice Radio) is an award-winning three-quarter-hour segment of news from Palestine and discussion of issues relevant to the Palestinians' struggle for freedom from Israel's brutal military occupation and colonization of their homeland. It speaks from the point of view of Palestinians and those who care about them. It's a regular part of Truth and Justice Radio, aired Sundays 6-10am ET on WZBC 90.3FM, Newton, MA, streaming live and archived for two weeks at wzbc.org; Truthandjusticeradio.org has a link to This Week In Palestine archives back thru 1-6-2008. (TJR airs occasional Palestine coverage IN ADDITION to that provided by This Week In Palestine.) We hope you'll write to us at tjradio@fastmail.com if you rebroadcast our work, or have questions or comments.

This Week in Palestine 9-3-2023 Download Program Podcast
00:44:51 1 Sept. 3, 2023
New Brunswick NJ, Washington DC, and Cambridge MA
