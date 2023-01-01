The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Program Information
Global Research News Hour
Global Research News HourEpisode 399
Weekly Program
Michael Welch, Francisco Valenzuela, Bernardo Jorquera, Llisa North
 The Pauly Show  Contact Contributor
This week on the Global Research News Hour, we are focused on the infamous actions against the first socialist to be elected president in a liberal democracy in Latin America and mechanisms intended to come to the aid of the people of that country.

In our first half hour, we speak to former military Chilean Francisco Valenzuela, a supporter of President Allende on what he witnessed at the time of that historic moment 50 years ago, and to fellow Chilean-Canadian Bernardo Jorquera about an upcoming Coup Commemoration in the city of Winnipeg. In our second half hour, we speak with Professor of Politics Llisa North on the book she edited which explored Canada Chile solidarity from 1973 to 1990 and the acts of unspoken leadership performed by many of the Churches and Unions along the way.
Interviews by Michael Welch

Download Program Podcast
00:59:05 1 Sept. 7, 2023
  View Script
    
 00:59:05  128Kbps mp3
(MB) None		 1 Download File...
 