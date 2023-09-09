The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Program Information
worldbeatcanada radio
exciting global music alternative to jukebox radio
Weekly Program
Cal Koat - host
 Cal Koat  Contact Contributor
We tease a spin from the forthcoming album 'Sahel' by Niger's Grammy-nominated guitarist, Bombino. German duo EsRAP torch a Benz, The Surfrajettes turn Britney's Toxic into a twang-driven instrumental and Anoushka Shankar & Karsh Kale turn in a snakey track of sitar and tabla virtuosity. It's all in the mix at World Beat Canada Radio!
Calcopyrite Communications
Bombino - Tazidert
EsRAP/Gasmac Gilmore - Benzer Brennt
Jesse Cook feat. Feathi Nadjem - Hey! CANCON
Moonshine Collective - Ofele CANCON
Bahama Soul Club - The Rooster Calls
The Surfrajettes - Toxic INST CANCON
Cae - Bim Bim Bim
Anoushka Shankar & Karsh Kale - Slither INST
Juxtaposse - Montserrat INST
Alpha Yaya Diallo - Tama CANCON
Gaye Su Akyol - Biz Ne Aman Dusman Olduk
Al-Qasar - Sham System INST

57:56

World Beat Canada Radio September 9 2023 Download Program Podcast
00:57:56 1 Sept. 5, 2023
Vancouver, BC, Canada
  View Script
    
 00:57:56  128Kbps mp3
(MB) Stereo		 None Download File...
 