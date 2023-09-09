We tease a spin from the forthcoming album 'Sahel' by Niger's Grammy-nominated guitarist, Bombino. German duo EsRAP torch a Benz, The Surfrajettes turn Britney's Toxic into a twang-driven instrumental and Anoushka Shankar & Karsh Kale turn in a snakey track of sitar and tabla virtuosity. It's all in the mix at World Beat Canada Radio!
Calcopyrite Communications
Bombino - Tazidert EsRAP/Gasmac Gilmore - Benzer Brennt Jesse Cook feat. Feathi Nadjem - Hey! CANCON Moonshine Collective - Ofele CANCON Bahama Soul Club - The Rooster Calls The Surfrajettes - Toxic INST CANCON Cae - Bim Bim Bim Anoushka Shankar & Karsh Kale - Slither INST Juxtaposse - Montserrat INST Alpha Yaya Diallo - Tama CANCON Gaye Su Akyol - Biz Ne Aman Dusman Olduk Al-Qasar - Sham System INST