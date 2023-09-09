Summary: We tease a spin from the forthcoming album 'Sahel' by Niger's Grammy-nominated guitarist, Bombino. German duo EsRAP torch a Benz, The Surfrajettes turn Britney's Toxic into a twang-driven instrumental and Anoushka Shankar & Karsh Kale turn in a snakey track of sitar and tabla virtuosity. It's all in the mix at World Beat Canada Radio!