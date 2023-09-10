The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Your support is essential if the service is to continue, there are bandwidth bills to pay every month and failing disk drives to replace. Volunteers do the work, but disk drives and bandwidth are not free. We encourage you to contribute financially, even a dollar helps. Click here to donate.
Welcome to the new Radio4all website! If you cannot log in, you may need to reset your password. Email here if you need additional support.
 
Program Information
Celt In A Twist Contemporary Celtic Radio Hour
Canada's Contemporary Celtic Radio Hour
Weekly Program
Patricia Fraser - host
 Cal Koat  Contact Contributor
Another Round from The Scratch, Spirit Of The West revisited and new Celtic from Hamilton and Brampton band Eclectic Revival. Join Patricia Fraser for an hour of the best in contemporary Celtic from Celt In A Twist 20 years and counting.
Calcopyrite Communications
The Scratch - Another Round
Eileen Ivers - Paddy In Zululand INST
Pat Chessell - Leave Her Johnny CANCON
Spirit Of The West - D For Democracy CANCON
Trio Svin - Darling Cory
Flook - E Flat Reels INST
Sons Of Southern Ulster - Live In The Past
The Sternwheelers - Tune Set INST
Peatbog Faeries - The Humours Of Ardnamuchan
Frigg - Early Bird INST
Doolin' - A Place Where We Belong
Eclectic Revival - Cry Havoc CANCON
House Of Hamill - The Bully Of Skidmore Town
John McCusker - Wabazi Heaven INST

59:47

Celt In A Twist September 10 2023 Download Program Podcast
00:59:47 1 Sept. 5, 2023
Vancouver, BC, Canada
  View Script
    
 00:59:47  128Kbps mp3
(MB) Stereo		 None Download File...
 