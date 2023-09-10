Another Round from The Scratch, Spirit Of The West revisited and new Celtic from Hamilton and Brampton band Eclectic Revival. Join Patricia Fraser for an hour of the best in contemporary Celtic from Celt In A Twist 20 years and counting.
Calcopyrite Communications
The Scratch - Another Round Eileen Ivers - Paddy In Zululand INST Pat Chessell - Leave Her Johnny CANCON Spirit Of The West - D For Democracy CANCON Trio Svin - Darling Cory Flook - E Flat Reels INST Sons Of Southern Ulster - Live In The Past The Sternwheelers - Tune Set INST Peatbog Faeries - The Humours Of Ardnamuchan Frigg - Early Bird INST Doolin' - A Place Where We Belong Eclectic Revival - Cry Havoc CANCON House Of Hamill - The Bully Of Skidmore Town John McCusker - Wabazi Heaven INST