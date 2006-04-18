Dr. Gene D. Cohen– "Do We Get Smarter As We Age"

Subtitle:

Program Type: Weekly Program

Featured Speakers/Commentators: Dr. Gene D. Cohen & Barry Vogel, Esq.

Contributor: Radio Curious - Barry Vogel Contact Contributor

Originally Broadcast: April 18, 2006



The Mature Mind: The Positive Power of the Aging Brain



Do people over a certain age necessarily loose mental acuity? According to Dr. Gene Cohen, the answer is “no.” Dr. Cohen, a psychiatrist and gerontologist has determined that certain genes are activated by experience as we age, allowing our personalities to grow and change. The brain has reserves of strength and agility that compensate for the effects of aging on its other parts. Dr. Cohen has found that the information processing in the 60 to 80 year old brain achieves it’s greatest density and reach. He explains these and other developing concepts in brain research in his book, “The Mature Mind: The Positive Power of the Aging Brain.” I spoke with Dr. Cohen in March 2006 from his office on Aging, Health & Humanities, in Washington D.C., where he is the Director. We began our conversation with his description of the importance of the role of creativity.



Gene Cohen recommends, “Tuesdays with Morrie: A Young Man, An Old Man, and Life’s Greatest Lesson,” by Mitch Albom.



