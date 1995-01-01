Sonic Café, that’s The Smoke Gift, Beef Terminal music from 2014. So hey welcome to our little coastal radio café, this time the Sonic Café takes yet another stroll down Ambient Ave., featuring songs from another dimension, as we present a curetted mix of ambient, electronic and down tempo tracks selected from 44 years. Kick back and listen for Deep Forest, Bill Nelson, Luomo, Jean Michel Jarre, Carbon Based Lifeforms, the Alpha Wave Movement and many more. We’ll also sprinkle in the poetry of Lana Del Rey, plucked from her 2020 spoken word album Violet Bent Backwards Over The Grass, which peaked at number 19 on Billboard’s US top album chart and number 3 on the US vinyl album chart. Since her musical beginnings, Del Rey has been inspired by the poetry of Walt Whitman and Allen Ginsberg, and her art fits nicely into this mix. So plug in your ear buds and take another trip down Ambient Ave. from the Sonic Café, located way out here in the Pacific Northwest at the corner of Ambient Ave. and Beatnik Blvd. Here’s music from Blue States and we’re the Sonic Café.
Song 1: The Smoke and Gift Artist: Beef Terminal LP: Yr: 2014 Song 2: The Interceptors Artist: Blue States LP: Man Mountain Yr: 2002 Song 3: Violet Bent Backwards Over The Grass Artist: Lana Del Rey LP: Violet Bent Backwards Over The Grass Yr: 2020 Song 4: Twosome Artist: Deep Forest LP: Boheme Yr. 1995 Song 5: As Far As You Can Artist: Alpha LP: Stargazing Yr: 2004 Song 6: Quiet Waiter Blue Forever Artist: Lana Del Rey LP: Violet Bent Backwards Over The Grass Yr: 2020 Song 7: Dreamland Avenue (Old Man Future Blows the Blues) Artist: Bill Nelson LP: Noise Candy Year: 2015 Song 8: Make Believe Artist: Luomo LP: Paper Tigers Yr: 2006 Song 9: Oxygene 3 Artist: Jean Michel Jarre LP: Oxygene Yr: 1976 Song 10: Transmission / Intermission Artist: Carbon Based Lifeforms LP: World of Sleepers Yr: 2006 Song 11: What Happened When I Left You Artist: Lana Del Rey LP: Violet Bent Backwards Over The Grass Yr: 2020 Song 12: Serve Chilled Artist: Groove Armada LP: Vertigo Yr: 2000 Song 13: Further Out Artist: Alpha Wave Movement LP: Beyond Silence Yr: 2005 Song 14: Past The Bushes Cypress Thriving Artist: Lana Del Rey LP: Violet Bent Backwards Over The Grass Yr: 2020 Song 15: Scientific Minds Artist: Alex Tiuniaev LP: Artificial Symphony Yr: 2005 Song 16: What Do You Do When The Dancing Stops? Artist: Chris Coco LP: Heavy Mellow Yr: 2005
Scott Clark has always had a lot of music in his life. Growing up outside of Chicago, he was mesmerized early on by the radio of the sixties and seventies and began collecting records at a very early age. From 45’s and LP’s to cassettes and CD’s and now digital… he really never stopped. Today everything in his library is digitized because he got sick of lugging all that stuff around.
The concept for the Sonic Café is to deliver the high production values and feel of the radio he grew up listening to. But unlike the tight, repetitious playlists of those commercial stations, feature a massive range of artists, genres and tunes. The whole idea is to package it in an eclectic, engaging, no repeat format that brings both new and old together in a unique, entertaining, and most importantly fun and fast paced way. There’s really nothing on the radio today, or in the past, that compares with it.
The show is set in an imaginary cafe overlooking the Pacific Ocean on the Central Oregon Coast. The cafe serves up eclectic, intelligent music, comedy and pop culture. The program originates on the Oregon coast in the Pacific Northwest, so the imagery is not a huge stretch.
Each program is 58:00 minutes in length leaving room for station ID, promos and PSAs. Each episode is .mp3 encoded at a constant rate of 256kbps and ready for broadcast.
An episode is released each week. All episodes are evergreen; never focusing on time of year, weather, month, holidays, events etc. so each show is timeless. All music is presented in a no repeat format. Once a song airs in an episode it never airs again. Episodes may be downloaded and grouped together to quickly create program blocks of two, three, four or more hours in length.
The Sonic Cafe has a Facebook page (facebook.com/SonicCafeRadio) where complete show notes and playlists are presented for each episode. Listeners can also reach the show producers via email (SonicCafeRadio@gmail.com)