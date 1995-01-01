The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Your support is essential if the service is to continue, there are bandwidth bills to pay every month and failing disk drives to replace. Volunteers do the work, but disk drives and bandwidth are not free. We encourage you to contribute financially, even a dollar helps. Click here to donate.
Welcome to the new Radio4all website! If you cannot log in, you may need to reset your password. Email here if you need additional support.
 
Program Information
The Sonic Cafe
Stroll Down Ambient Avenue
Weekly Program
Scott Clark
 Scott Clark  Contact Contributor
Sonic Café, that’s The Smoke Gift, Beef Terminal music from 2014. So hey welcome to our little coastal radio café, this time the Sonic Café takes yet another stroll down Ambient Ave., featuring songs from another dimension, as we present a curetted mix of ambient, electronic and down tempo tracks selected from 44 years. Kick back and listen for Deep Forest, Bill Nelson, Luomo, Jean Michel Jarre, Carbon Based Lifeforms, the Alpha Wave Movement and many more. We’ll also sprinkle in the poetry of Lana Del Rey, plucked from her 2020 spoken word album Violet Bent Backwards Over The Grass, which peaked at number 19 on Billboard’s US top album chart and number 3 on the US vinyl album chart. Since her musical beginnings, Del Rey has been inspired by the poetry of Walt Whitman and Allen Ginsberg, and her art fits nicely into this mix. So plug in your ear buds and take another trip down Ambient Ave. from the Sonic Café, located way out here in the Pacific Northwest at the corner of Ambient Ave. and Beatnik Blvd. Here’s music from Blue States and we’re the Sonic Café.
Song 1: The Smoke and Gift
Artist: Beef Terminal
LP:
Yr: 2014
Song 2: The Interceptors
Artist: Blue States
LP: Man Mountain
Yr: 2002
Song 3: Violet Bent Backwards Over The Grass
Artist: Lana Del Rey
LP: Violet Bent Backwards Over The Grass
Yr: 2020
Song 4: Twosome
Artist: Deep Forest
LP: Boheme
Yr. 1995
Song 5: As Far As You Can
Artist: Alpha
LP: Stargazing
Yr: 2004
Song 6: Quiet Waiter Blue Forever
Artist: Lana Del Rey
LP: Violet Bent Backwards Over The Grass
Yr: 2020
Song 7: Dreamland Avenue (Old Man Future Blows the Blues)
Artist: Bill Nelson
LP: Noise Candy
Year: 2015
Song 8: Make Believe
Artist: Luomo
LP: Paper Tigers
Yr: 2006
Song 9: Oxygene 3
Artist: Jean Michel Jarre
LP: Oxygene
Yr: 1976
Song 10: Transmission / Intermission
Artist: Carbon Based Lifeforms
LP: World of Sleepers
Yr: 2006
Song 11: What Happened When I Left You
Artist: Lana Del Rey
LP: Violet Bent Backwards Over The Grass
Yr: 2020
Song 12: Serve Chilled
Artist: Groove Armada
LP: Vertigo
Yr: 2000
Song 13: Further Out
Artist: Alpha Wave Movement
LP: Beyond Silence
Yr: 2005
Song 14: Past The Bushes Cypress Thriving
Artist: Lana Del Rey
LP: Violet Bent Backwards Over The Grass
Yr: 2020
Song 15: Scientific Minds
Artist: Alex Tiuniaev
LP: Artificial Symphony
Yr: 2005
Song 16: What Do You Do When The Dancing Stops?
Artist: Chris Coco
LP: Heavy Mellow
Yr: 2005
About the Producer:

Scott Clark has always had a lot of music in his life. Growing up outside of Chicago, he was mesmerized early on by the radio of the sixties and seventies and began collecting records at a very early age. From 45’s and LP’s to cassettes and CD’s and now digital… he really never stopped. Today everything in his library is digitized because he got sick of lugging all that stuff around.

The concept for the Sonic Café is to deliver the high production values and feel of the radio he grew up listening to. But unlike the tight, repetitious playlists of those commercial stations, feature a massive range of artists, genres and tunes. The whole idea is to package it in an eclectic, engaging, no repeat format that brings both new and old together in a unique, entertaining, and most importantly fun and fast paced way. There’s really nothing on the radio today, or in the past, that compares with it.

About the Sonic Café:

The show is set in an imaginary cafe overlooking the Pacific Ocean on the Central Oregon Coast. The cafe serves up eclectic, intelligent music, comedy and pop culture. The program originates on the Oregon coast in the Pacific Northwest, so the imagery is not a huge stretch.

Each program is 58:00 minutes in length leaving room for station ID, promos and PSAs. Each episode is .mp3 encoded at a constant rate of 256kbps and ready for broadcast.

An episode is released each week. All episodes are evergreen; never focusing on time of year, weather, month, holidays, events etc. so each show is timeless. All music is presented in a no repeat format. Once a song airs in an episode it never airs again. Episodes may be downloaded and grouped together to quickly create program blocks of two, three, four or more hours in length.

The Sonic Cafe has a Facebook page (facebook.com/SonicCafeRadio) where complete show notes and playlists are presented for each episode. Listeners can also reach the show producers via email (SonicCafeRadio@gmail.com)

Download Program Podcast
00:58:00 1 Sept. 8, 2023
  View Script
    
 00:58:00  256Kbps mp3
(MB) Stereo		 None Download File...
 