Program Information
The Sonic Cafe
One For The Road
Weekly Program
Scott Clark
 Scott Clark  Contact Contributor
Sonic Café, Let the good times roll from the Cars, I’m Scott Clark and this is episode 355. This time the Sonic Café has fun with America’s love for our cars. The technology may be shifting to electric, but whether you drive a giant SUV or a friendly little Leaf we’re all part of one giant car culture. Comedian Jose Sarduy steps up to the mic, to share his experience of driving a car that makes people angry, a Toyota Prius, and his audience wholeheartedly agrees. Our car-centric mix is pulled from 40 years. Listen for Cake, The Cure, blues man Joe Bonamassa, REO Speedwagon, Tom Waits talking about his Pontiac, the Plain White T’s and more. Then a big Sonic Café welcome to our newest sponsor, listen for Honest Ed’s Used Cars, where every car is backed by an iron clad guarantee so comprehensive they don’t feel the need to put it writing. Ahem. And finally a pop culture clip pulled from Seinfeld as we present, the washer fluid is NOT fine. All that and more as the Sonic Café celebrates America’s crazy car culture, from our little radio café way out here in the Pacific Northwest, here’s the Arctic Monkey’s with One For The Road, and we’re the Sonic Café.
Song 1: Good Times Roll
Artist: The Cars
LP: The Cars
Yr: 1978
Song 2: One For The Road
Artist: Arctic Monkeys
LP: AM
Yr: 2013
Song 3: Long Line of Cars
Artist: Cake
LP: Comfort Eagle
Yr: 2001
Song 4: Toyota Prius: The Most Hated Vehicle On The Road
Artist: Jose Sarduy
LP: Dry Bar Comedy
Yr. 2022
Song 5: Mint Car
Artist: The Cure
LP: Wild Mood Swings
Yr: 1996
Song 6: Drive
Artist: Joe Bonamassa
LP: Blues Of Desperation
Yr: 2016
Song 7: I'm In Love With My Car (1991 Remix)
Artist: Queen
LP: A Night At The Opera
Year: 1976
Song 8: Back On The Road Again
Artist: Reo Speedwagon
LP: The Hits
Yr: 1978
Song 9: The Pontiac
Artist: Tom Waits
LP: Orphans: Brawlers, Bawlers & Bastards
Yr: 2006
Song 10: American Nights
Artist: Plain White T's
LP: American Nights
Yr: 2015
Song 11: Honest Ed's Used Cars
Artist: Gary Owens
LP: Silly Show Sponsors
Yr:
Song 12: One Way Traffic
Artist: ABC
LP: Traffic
Yr: 2008
Song 13: Used Cars
Artist: Ani DiFranco
LP: Badlands A Tribute to Bruce Sp
Yr: 2000
Song 14: The Washer Fluid is NOT FINE
Artist: Tony the Mechanic
LP: Seinfeld
Yr:
Song 15: Fast Car
Artist: Tracy Chapman
LP: Tracy Chapman
Yr: 1989
Song 16: Drive
Artist: Adrian Belew
LP: Side Three
Yr: 2006
About the Producer:

Scott Clark has always had a lot of music in his life. Growing up outside of Chicago, he was mesmerized early on by the radio of the sixties and seventies and began collecting records at a very early age. From 45’s and LP’s to cassettes and CD’s and now digital… he really never stopped. Today everything in his library is digitized because he got sick of lugging all that stuff around.

The concept for the Sonic Café is to deliver the high production values and feel of the radio he grew up listening to. But unlike the tight, repetitious playlists of those commercial stations, feature a massive range of artists, genres and tunes. The whole idea is to package it in an eclectic, engaging, no repeat format that brings both new and old together in a unique, entertaining, and most importantly fun and fast paced way. There’s really nothing on the radio today, or in the past, that compares with it.

About the Sonic Café:

The show is set in an imaginary cafe overlooking the Pacific Ocean on the Central Oregon Coast. The cafe serves up eclectic, intelligent music, comedy and pop culture. The program originates on the Oregon coast in the Pacific Northwest, so the imagery is not a huge stretch.

Each program is 58:00 minutes in length leaving room for station ID, promos and PSAs. Each episode is .mp3 encoded at a constant rate of 256kbps and ready for broadcast.

An episode is released each week. All episodes are evergreen; never focusing on time of year, weather, month, holidays, events etc. so each show is timeless. All music is presented in a no repeat format. Once a song airs in an episode it never airs again. Episodes may be downloaded and grouped together to quickly create program blocks of two, three, four or more hours in length.

The Sonic Cafe has a Facebook page (facebook.com/SonicCafeRadio) where complete show notes and playlists are presented for each episode. Listeners can also reach the show producers via email (SonicCafeRadio@gmail.com)

Download Program Podcast
00:58:00 1 Sept. 8, 2023
  View Script
    
 00:58:00  256Kbps mp3
(MB) Stereo		 None Download File...
 