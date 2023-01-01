Building Bridges: The New Automobile Union is Ready to Rumble

Subtitle:

Program Type: Weekly Program

Featured Speakers/Commentators: Luis Feliz Leon, a Labor Notes feature write with an analysis of the new UAW

Contributor: Anonymous Contact Contributor

Summary:

Credits: produced by Ken Nash and Mimi Rosenberg

Notes: please notify us if you plan to broadcast this radio program -

nashkenneth100@gmail.com



