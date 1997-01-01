Notes: 1) Somo Somo & Mose Fan Fan (RDCongo)

Hello Hello (program theme song)

Hello Hello

Stern’s Africa



2) Idrissa Soumaoro (Mali)

Sababou

Diré

Mieruba – 2023



3) Sako Wana (Burkina Faso)

Sigui Dia

Ko Koura

Sako Wana - 2020



4) Baba Commandant & The Mandingo Band (Burkina Faso)

Kameleba

Sonbonbela

Sublime Frequencies – 2022



5) Stanislas Tohon (Benin)

O Kou

Stanislas Tohon dans Le Tchinck Système

Editions Papa Disco - 1979



6) Julián y Su Combo (Colombia)

Enyere Kumbara

Los Diablos del Ritmo 1960-1985

Analog Africa - 2012



7) La Mambanegra (Colombia)

Somos Más

Los Últimos Buses de Colores

Tambora Records – 2021



8) Plena Libre (Puerto Rico)

Chiviriquitón

Más Libre

Ryko Latino - 2000



9) Orquesta el Macabeo (Puerto Rico)

Macabiónico

Salsa Macabra

Discos de Hoy - 2010



10) Ricardo Lemvo & Makina Loca (RDCongo/Angola/USA)

Arezu

N’Dona Pointe

Mopiato Music - 2020



11) Choc Stars (RDCongo)

Arlette Loukakou

Retrovailles á Paris Vol. 3: Amour Infini Bakutu

Rythmes et Musique – 1985



12) Sylvester Odhiambo & The Ambira Boys (Kenya)

Mary Mami

Muungwana

Andrew Crawford - 20Productions International Ltd. – 1980s?



13) Orch. Malela Kings with Odhiambo Tusker (Kenya)

Lilian A. Odhiambo

Judy Nyaimbo (w Arch Jirani)

Jojo Records - 2012



14) Amade Cyrille & Les Volcans de la Capitale (Benin)

Ekpo Do Ye Si

Ay ! Mon Coeur

Aswe Records - 1987



15) Goddy Ezike & The Black Brothers Band (Nigeria)

Uzuakpundu

Nnwa Bu Uwa

Rogers All Stars – 1984



16) Chief Dr. Orlando Owoh and his African Kenneries (Nigeria)

Gbogbo Owo E tun Owo se Ebe ni mo be

Suru Logba

Owoh Records – 1989



17) Groupe Kounabeli de Masuku & Orchrstre Banowita (Gabon)

Nginda – Ngunda II

Groupe Kounabeli de Masuku Vol.2

Cahrles Talar Records. – ?



18) Brother Resistance (Trinidad & Tobago)

Advantage

De Power of Resistance

Rituals Ltd. – 1996



19) Andre Tanker (Trinidad & Tobago)

Ya Ya Monde

Andre Tanker Greatest Hits

Andre Tanker Music Ltd. – 2003

20) Denise Belfon (Trinidad & Tobago)

Hard Wuk

Soca Gold 1997

VP Records – 1997