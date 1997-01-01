The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Program Information
The Motherland Influence
Action/Event
DJ Daudi
 Motherland Influence  Contact Contributor
African, Latin & Caribbean music.
WRIR 97.3 FM
Richmond VA USA
www.wrir.org
1) Somo Somo & Mose Fan Fan (RDCongo)
Hello Hello (program theme song)
Hello Hello
Stern’s Africa

2) Idrissa Soumaoro (Mali)
Sababou
Diré
Mieruba – 2023

3) Sako Wana (Burkina Faso)
Sigui Dia
Ko Koura
Sako Wana - 2020

4) Baba Commandant & The Mandingo Band (Burkina Faso)
Kameleba
Sonbonbela
Sublime Frequencies – 2022

5) Stanislas Tohon (Benin)
O Kou
Stanislas Tohon dans Le Tchinck Système
Editions Papa Disco - 1979

6) Julián y Su Combo (Colombia)
Enyere Kumbara
Los Diablos del Ritmo 1960-1985
Analog Africa - 2012

7) La Mambanegra (Colombia)
Somos Más
Los Últimos Buses de Colores
Tambora Records – 2021

8) Plena Libre (Puerto Rico)
Chiviriquitón
Más Libre
Ryko Latino - 2000

9) Orquesta el Macabeo (Puerto Rico)
Macabiónico
Salsa Macabra
Discos de Hoy - 2010

10) Ricardo Lemvo & Makina Loca (RDCongo/Angola/USA)
Arezu
N’Dona Pointe
Mopiato Music - 2020

11) Choc Stars (RDCongo)
Arlette Loukakou
Retrovailles á Paris Vol. 3: Amour Infini Bakutu
Rythmes et Musique – 1985

12) Sylvester Odhiambo & The Ambira Boys (Kenya)
Mary Mami
Muungwana
Andrew Crawford - 20Productions International Ltd. – 1980s?

13) Orch. Malela Kings with Odhiambo Tusker (Kenya)
Lilian A. Odhiambo
Judy Nyaimbo (w Arch Jirani)
Jojo Records - 2012

14) Amade Cyrille & Les Volcans de la Capitale (Benin)
Ekpo Do Ye Si
Ay ! Mon Coeur
Aswe Records - 1987

15) Goddy Ezike & The Black Brothers Band (Nigeria)
Uzuakpundu
Nnwa Bu Uwa
Rogers All Stars – 1984

16) Chief Dr. Orlando Owoh and his African Kenneries (Nigeria)
Gbogbo Owo E tun Owo se Ebe ni mo be
Suru Logba
Owoh Records – 1989

17) Groupe Kounabeli de Masuku & Orchrstre Banowita (Gabon)
Nginda – Ngunda II
Groupe Kounabeli de Masuku Vol.2
Cahrles Talar Records. – ?

18) Brother Resistance (Trinidad & Tobago)
Advantage
De Power of Resistance
Rituals Ltd. – 1996

19) Andre Tanker (Trinidad & Tobago)
Ya Ya Monde
Andre Tanker Greatest Hits
Andre Tanker Music Ltd. – 2003
20) Denise Belfon (Trinidad & Tobago)
Hard Wuk
Soca Gold 1997
VP Records – 1997

Download Program Podcast
01:59:24 1 Sept. 3, 2023
  View Script
    
 01:59:24  128Kbps mp3
(MB) Stereo		 None Download File...
 