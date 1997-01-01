The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download.
Email here if you have any questions.
Your support is essential if the service is to continue, there are bandwidth bills to pay every month and failing disk drives to replace. Volunteers do the work, but disk drives and bandwidth are not free. We encourage you to contribute financially, even a dollar helps.
Click here to donate.
Welcome to the new Radio4all website! If you cannot log in, you may need to
reset your password
. Email
here
if you need additional support.
Home
|
Project News
|
About
|
FAQ
|
Contact
|
Mobile
This site requries that you enable JavaScript in your browser.
Most features of this site simply will not work without a modern JavaScript-enabled web browser.
Try visiting our site in one of the following browsers with JavaScript enabled:
Firefox
,
Safari
, or
Opera
Program Information
The Motherland Influence: September 3, 2023
Series:
The Motherland Influence
Subtitle:
Program Type:
Action/Event
Featured Speakers/Commentators:
DJ Daudi
Contributor:
Motherland Influence
Contact Contributor
Summary:
African, Latin & Caribbean music.
Credits:
WRIR 97.3 FM
Richmond VA USA
www.wrir.org
Notes:
1) Somo Somo & Mose Fan Fan (RDCongo)
Hello Hello (program theme song)
Hello Hello
Stern’s Africa
2) Idrissa Soumaoro (Mali)
Sababou
Diré
Mieruba – 2023
3) Sako Wana (Burkina Faso)
Sigui Dia
Ko Koura
Sako Wana - 2020
4) Baba Commandant & The Mandingo Band (Burkina Faso)
Kameleba
Sonbonbela
Sublime Frequencies – 2022
5) Stanislas Tohon (Benin)
O Kou
Stanislas Tohon dans Le Tchinck Système
Editions Papa Disco - 1979
6) Julián y Su Combo (Colombia)
Enyere Kumbara
Los Diablos del Ritmo 1960-1985
Analog Africa - 2012
7) La Mambanegra (Colombia)
Somos Más
Los Últimos Buses de Colores
Tambora Records – 2021
8) Plena Libre (Puerto Rico)
Chiviriquitón
Más Libre
Ryko Latino - 2000
9) Orquesta el Macabeo (Puerto Rico)
Macabiónico
Salsa Macabra
Discos de Hoy - 2010
10) Ricardo Lemvo & Makina Loca (RDCongo/Angola/USA)
Arezu
N’Dona Pointe
Mopiato Music - 2020
11) Choc Stars (RDCongo)
Arlette Loukakou
Retrovailles á Paris Vol. 3: Amour Infini Bakutu
Rythmes et Musique – 1985
12) Sylvester Odhiambo & The Ambira Boys (Kenya)
Mary Mami
Muungwana
Andrew Crawford - 20Productions International Ltd. – 1980s?
13) Orch. Malela Kings with Odhiambo Tusker (Kenya)
Lilian A. Odhiambo
Judy Nyaimbo (w Arch Jirani)
Jojo Records - 2012
14) Amade Cyrille & Les Volcans de la Capitale (Benin)
Ekpo Do Ye Si
Ay ! Mon Coeur
Aswe Records - 1987
15) Goddy Ezike & The Black Brothers Band (Nigeria)
Uzuakpundu
Nnwa Bu Uwa
Rogers All Stars – 1984
16) Chief Dr. Orlando Owoh and his African Kenneries (Nigeria)
Gbogbo Owo E tun Owo se Ebe ni mo be
Suru Logba
Owoh Records – 1989
17) Groupe Kounabeli de Masuku & Orchrstre Banowita (Gabon)
Nginda – Ngunda II
Groupe Kounabeli de Masuku Vol.2
Cahrles Talar Records. – ?
18) Brother Resistance (Trinidad & Tobago)
Advantage
De Power of Resistance
Rituals Ltd. – 1996
19) Andre Tanker (Trinidad & Tobago)
Ya Ya Monde
Andre Tanker Greatest Hits
Andre Tanker Music Ltd. – 2003
20) Denise Belfon (Trinidad & Tobago)
Hard Wuk
Soca Gold 1997
VP Records – 1997
Version 1:
Description:
Length (hh:mm:ss):
01:59:24
Language:
1
Date Recorded:
Sept. 3, 2023
Location Recorded:
Announcer Script/Transcript:
View Script
#
Label
Length
File Info
Downloads
1
01:59:24
128Kbps mp3
(MB) Stereo
None
Browse Programs
by Popularity
by Type
Action/Event
Actuality (Uncut Material)
Announcement
Commentary
Daily Program
Documentary
Interview
Music
News Report
Regular Show
Speech
Unspecified
Weekly Program
by Topic
by Length
0-1 minute
1-2 minutes
2-5 minutes
5-15 minutes
15-30 minutes
30-60 minutes
60-90 minutes
90-120 minutes
over 120 minutes
by Series
by Contributor
by Advisory
Unknown
No Advisories
Contains Potentially Offensive Language
For Safe-Harbor (late-night broadcast) Only
by License
Non-Profit Only
No Excerpting
Contact Producer
See Notes
Log In
Sign Up
Translate
Deutsch
Español
Français
Italiano
日本語
Polski
Português
Русский