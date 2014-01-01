The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Your support is essential if the service is to continue, there are bandwidth bills to pay every month and failing disk drives to replace. Volunteers do the work, but disk drives and bandwidth are not free. We encourage you to contribute financially, even a dollar helps. Click here to donate.
Welcome to the new Radio4all website! If you cannot log in, you may need to reset your password. Email here if you need additional support.
 
Program Information
The Thunderbolt
Most Evil Person Award Nomination #1*
Action/Event
Dana
 Dancing Angel Media  Contact Contributor
This week’s archive radio show replays the very first nomination for the official Thunderbolt Most Evil Persons in History Award, from all the way back in 2014. But don’t worry: Evil is multi-generational. This is all still very relevant.
This is a production of Dancing Angel Media. You are free to rebroadcast as long as you are a non-profit — just please let us know if you do so.

You can find the Thunderbolt archives at https://dana98501.wordpress.com/

You can donate to the Thunderbolt at https://www.patreon.com/TheThunderbolt

The Thunderbolt is also on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ThurstonActivists/?fref=ts
This program is best listened to through high-quality headphones at a very high volume

*The News & Commentary section of this week’s show originally aired in 2014

———————————————————

Part 1:

Station ID / Disclaimer
00:00—00:49

TB Intro
Music: Focus
00:48—03:05

Most Evil Person in History Award Nomination #1 (Originally Aired 8-15-14)
Music: Ludwig van Beethoven — Paul and Linda McCartney — Mike Oldfield
03:04—27:00

———————————————————

Part 2:

Disclaimer / Station ID
27:00—27:30

Black Blades (Originally Aired 7–18-14)
Music: Blüe Öyster Cült — Black Sabbath
27:29—36:35

Bounty Hunters (Originally Aired 9-5-14)
Music: Molly Hatchet
36:35—39:47

———————————————————

Music Intro
39:46—40:07

Ebola Music Orchestra Theme
by Ego Plum & the Ebola Music Orchestra
40:07—41:58

Mambo Madness (RWR remix)
by Ego Plum & the Ebola Music Orchestra
41:53—44:12

The Idiot Child
by Ego Plum & the Ebola Music Orchestra
44:12—47:11

La Besta De Carga
by Ego Plum & the Ebola Music Orchestra
47:10—48:51

Return Of Cannibal Chimp
by Ego Plum & the Ebola Music Orchestra
48:51—52:31

Credits / Disclaimer / Promo
52:28—54:00

———————————————————

‘Bonus 6’ — KHUH, FRO & Patreon Only:

Intro
0:00—0:04

Sonitus Insolitus
by Ego Plum & the Ebola Music Orchestra
0:04—3:43

The Startled Monkey
by Ego Plum & the Ebola Music Orchestra
3:42—6:00

Credits
5:46—6:00

TBR 230908 - Most Evil Person Award Nomination #1* Download Program Podcast
Regular Program
00:54:00 1 Sept. 7, 2023
Olympia, WA
  View Script
    
 00:54:00  128Kbps mp3
(MB) Stereo		 16 Download File...
TBR 230908 - Bonus 6 Download Program Podcast
Bonus 6
00:06:00 1 Sept. 7, 2023
Olympia, WA
  View Script
    
 00:06:00  128Kbps flac
(MB) Stereo		 17 Download File...
 