Credits: INTERVIEW: Tony Gosling - ‘State False Flag Terror is Real’

21WIRE

2.29K followers

1 day ago

594

false flag

nato

geopolitics



In this episode of the Patrick Henningsen Show on TNT Radio which aired on September 7, 2023, Patrick talks with British author and investigative journalist Tony Gosling, who speaks about recent revelations of state false flag terror in Sri Lanka and why to illuminates similar black ops in NATO member states including the UK with its planned take-down of Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn - all designed to achieve a political outcome to keep certain elites in power past their sell-by date. Gosling also speaks to historic Nazi pedigree across the transnational corporate cartels. All this and more.



Get a copy of Tony's books here:

https://payhip.com/TonyGosling



More from Tony:

https://twitter.com/TonyGosling

https://t.me/tonygosling

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/tonygosling/

https://politicsthisweek.wordpress.com/

http://bilderberg.org/



▶️ TUNE-IN LIVE to TNT RADIO for the Patrick Henningsen Show every MON-FRI at 12PM-2PM (NEW YORK) | 5PM-7PM (LONDON) | 2AM-4AM (BRISBANE): https://tntradio.live



Also catch Patrick every Sunday on the SUNDAY WIRE Radio Show on ACR LIVE - 5PM UK Time | 12PM EST | 9AM PST:

https://21stcenturywire.com/sundaywire/



VISIT OUR AFFILIATE SPONSORS:

Our #1 Health Supplement recommendation: https://21w.co/shop-clive

New Dawn Magazine – the world's best independent print publication:

https://21w.co/nd200



SUPPORT OUR MEDIA PLATFORM HERE:

https://21w.co/support



SEE MORE NEWS & ANALYSIS AT:

https://21stcenturywire.com



JOIN OUR TELEGRAM CHANNEL HERE:

https://t.me/My21wire



FOLLOW OUR TWITTER:

https://twitter.com/21WIRE