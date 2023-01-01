The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Your support is essential if the service is to continue, there are bandwidth bills to pay every month and failing disk drives to replace. Volunteers do the work, but disk drives and bandwidth are not free. We encourage you to contribute financially, even a dollar helps. Click here to donate.
Welcome to the new Radio4all website! If you cannot log in, you may need to reset your password. Email here if you need additional support.
 
Program Information
Backbeat
11
Lorne VanSinclair
 Lorne VanSinclair  Contact Contributor
Sept. 10, 2023, midnight
Got a lot of Atlantic recording artists on Backbeat this week. We'll hear big Atlantic hit makers from the early 50s and recordings future Atlantic stars made before they were on the label. Well also hear one little-heard Atlantic release recorded at the Chess studio in Chicago with Chess session players setting the groove. Besides that we've got Swamp Pop, small group jazz and and jazz guitarist who wore cowboy boots and a Stetson hat.
Backbeat is also available in a 56-minute version with breaks. I am happy to provide custom station IDs, promos and liners. Email Lorne@Backbeatradio.com or visit www.backbeatradio.com for more information.
Artist - Title Year
Varetta Dillard - Them There Eyes 1952
Hank Penny and his California Cowhands - White Shotguns 1951
Roy Lanham - Summit Ridge Drive 1961
Mildred Bailey and her Orchestra (Delta Rhythm Boys) - Sometimes I'm Happy 1941
The Selah Singers - I'll be Satisfied 1950
Patsy Montana and the Prairie Ramblers - Echoes from the Hills 1937
The Clovers - Middle of the Night 1952
Ruth Brown - The Tears Keep Tumbling Down 1953
Woody Herman's Four Chips - Chip's Boogie Woogie 1941
Grandpa Jones - Old Dan Tucker 1955
The Manhattan Brothers - Magnoane (Mangoane) 1959
Slim Gaillard - Ah Now 1941
Dude Martin and his Roundup Gang; Sue Thompson - If You Want Some Lovin' Just Let Me Know 1950
Milton Grayson - It Ain't Necessarily So 1959
Cookie & The Cupcakes - Got You On My Mind 1963
Jerry Irby - Forty Nine Women 1957
The Five Crowns - Good Luck Darling 1953
Big Joe Turner - Oke She Moke She Pop 1954
Chuck Willis - Caledonia 1952
Chuck Berry - Beautiful Delilah 1958
James Brown - (Can You) Feel It (Part 1) 1963

Download Program Podcast
00:58:00 1 Sept. 10, 2023
Orillia, Ontario, Canada
  View Script
    
 00:58:00  320Kbps mp3
(MB) Stereo		 3 Download File...
 