Got a lot of Atlantic recording artists on Backbeat this week. We'll hear big Atlantic hit makers from the early 50s and recordings future Atlantic stars made before they were on the label. Well also hear one little-heard Atlantic release recorded at the Chess studio in Chicago with Chess session players setting the groove. Besides that we've got Swamp Pop, small group jazz and and jazz guitarist who wore cowboy boots and a Stetson hat. Backbeat is also available in a 56-minute version with breaks. I am happy to provide custom station IDs, promos and liners. Email Lorne@Backbeatradio.com or visit www.backbeatradio.com for more information.
Artist - Title Year Varetta Dillard - Them There Eyes 1952 Hank Penny and his California Cowhands - White Shotguns 1951 Roy Lanham - Summit Ridge Drive 1961 Mildred Bailey and her Orchestra (Delta Rhythm Boys) - Sometimes I'm Happy 1941 The Selah Singers - I'll be Satisfied 1950 Patsy Montana and the Prairie Ramblers - Echoes from the Hills 1937 The Clovers - Middle of the Night 1952 Ruth Brown - The Tears Keep Tumbling Down 1953 Woody Herman's Four Chips - Chip's Boogie Woogie 1941 Grandpa Jones - Old Dan Tucker 1955 The Manhattan Brothers - Magnoane (Mangoane) 1959 Slim Gaillard - Ah Now 1941 Dude Martin and his Roundup Gang; Sue Thompson - If You Want Some Lovin' Just Let Me Know 1950 Milton Grayson - It Ain't Necessarily So 1959 Cookie & The Cupcakes - Got You On My Mind 1963 Jerry Irby - Forty Nine Women 1957 The Five Crowns - Good Luck Darling 1953 Big Joe Turner - Oke She Moke She Pop 1954 Chuck Willis - Caledonia 1952 Chuck Berry - Beautiful Delilah 1958 James Brown - (Can You) Feel It (Part 1) 1963