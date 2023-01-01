Notes: Artist - Title Year

Varetta Dillard - Them There Eyes 1952

Hank Penny and his California Cowhands - White Shotguns 1951

Roy Lanham - Summit Ridge Drive 1961

Mildred Bailey and her Orchestra (Delta Rhythm Boys) - Sometimes I'm Happy 1941

The Selah Singers - I'll be Satisfied 1950

Patsy Montana and the Prairie Ramblers - Echoes from the Hills 1937

The Clovers - Middle of the Night 1952

Ruth Brown - The Tears Keep Tumbling Down 1953

Woody Herman's Four Chips - Chip's Boogie Woogie 1941

Grandpa Jones - Old Dan Tucker 1955

The Manhattan Brothers - Magnoane (Mangoane) 1959

Slim Gaillard - Ah Now 1941

Dude Martin and his Roundup Gang; Sue Thompson - If You Want Some Lovin' Just Let Me Know 1950

Milton Grayson - It Ain't Necessarily So 1959

Cookie & The Cupcakes - Got You On My Mind 1963

Jerry Irby - Forty Nine Women 1957

The Five Crowns - Good Luck Darling 1953

Big Joe Turner - Oke She Moke She Pop 1954

Chuck Willis - Caledonia 1952

Chuck Berry - Beautiful Delilah 1958

James Brown - (Can You) Feel It (Part 1) 1963