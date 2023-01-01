The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Your support is essential if the service is to continue, there are bandwidth bills to pay every month and failing disk drives to replace. Volunteers do the work, but disk drives and bandwidth are not free. We encourage you to contribute financially, even a dollar helps. Click here to donate.
Welcome to the new Radio4all website! If you cannot log in, you may need to reset your password. Email here if you need additional support.
 
Program Information
Indigenous in Music with Larry K
2 hours of new and original music from our Indigenous, Native, Mexican, Aboriginal musicians of the western hemisphere.
Weekly Program
 Larry K  Contact Contributor
Sept. 10, 2023, midnight
Welcome to Indigenous in Music with Larry K, on this show we welcome from Minneapolis, Minnesota. The Pretendians Band,” founding members Thomas and Christine, lead singer and drummer, will be in the house. One of Minnesota’s finest rock bands. They’re new album is out and it’s called “Stories From the Fire,” a nice mix of Indigenous Rock. They are featured in our current issue of the SAY Magazine, read all about them at https://www.indigenousinmusicandarts.org/past-shows/pretendians-band.

Enjoy music by Pretendians Band, Xit, Blue Mountain Tribe, Aysanabee, Morgan Toney, Bluedog, Johnny Ray Jones, Latin Vibe, Thunderhand Joe and the Medicine Show, Wolfsheart, Jose Feliciano, Hataalii, Graeme Jonez, Janet Panic, Soleil Launiere, Adrian Sutherland, Carsen Gray, Zoe, Yogui, Obie P, Shawnee Kish, Locos Por Juana, B-Side Players, Love to Bleed, Wayne Lavallee, Tom Bee and much much more.

Visit us on our home page to learn about us and our programs at www.indigenousinmusicandarts.org, check into our Two Buffalo Studios and our SAY Magazine Library to find out all about our Artists and Entrepreneurs.

Download Program Podcast
00:58:00 1 Sept. 10, 2023
  View Script
    
 00:58:00  128Kbps mp3
(MB) Stereo		 1 Download File...
 