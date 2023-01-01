The U.N. chief warns: “Climate breakdown has begun.” In this show you hear unreported climate change: “Antarctic Extreme Events” with lead author Martin Siegert, Imperial College London. Plus Dr. Martin Jucker on early start to ozone hole - and the Tongan volcano warming the world for years to come. It is breaking science from Radio Ecoshock.
Interviews by Alex Smith of Radio Ecoshock
In the Affiliates version there is a break and re-intro at 30:26 for stations needing to insert station ID or announcements.