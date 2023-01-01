Its fall in the northern hemisphere and we explore the science behind autumn. Equinoxes happen in the spring and fall, and each year those special days give our planet exactly 12 hours of day and 12 hours of night at the equator. At the Chichen Itza pyramid in Yucatan, Mexico, a snake is visible climbing down the steps only on spring and fall equniox.
We also hear from 5th graders at Eugene Field Elementary School in Albuquerque, New Mexico describing how perspective can change history. They teach us about the traditional fall holidays of Labor Day (US), Mexican Independence Day (Mexico), and Columbus Day (US), and how each of these holidays feels very different based on the point of view in history a person takes. Mrs. Allison Hawks taught these intrepid students back in 2014 for a Title 1 School Project with The Childrens Hour.
Filled with great music, this episode educates, entertains, and engages kids of all ages. Join us as we fall into autumn on The Childrens Hour.
This episode was recorded and produced at the Sunspot Solar Studio in Albuquerque, New Mexico. Christina Stella is our Senior Producer, Katie Stone is our Executive Producer. Many thanks to Alli Hawks and her 2014 fifth grade class at Eugene Field Elementary School for joining us on the show.
2023 The Childrens Hour Inc.
Katie Stone, Executive Producer Christina Stella, Senior Producer
Breaks can be added at exactly 20:00 and 40:00. To obtain segmented versions of our program, please contact Katie@childrenshour.org
The Children's Hour is a weekly, educational and entertaining public radio program for kids and families. Using excellent music, expert guests, talented kids and a format that is a proven success in growing and keeping listeners of all ages engaged.
The Children's Hour includes kids in all aspects of the production. We're dedicated to filling educational gaps, by focusing on civics, STEM, culture, and performance, using interviews with scientists, astronauts, civil servants, cultural educators, performers and others, and weaving shows together with a wide variety of musical genres.
Kids on our crew and in our community contribute content, design programming, and cohost our shows, live in public venues, and in studio.
We are happy to make station tags. Just reach out to us at info@childrenshour.org
Learn more about us, get photos from our shows, links on our themes, and more at http://ChildrensHour.org
Falling Into Autumn
This time on The Children's Hour we are falling into autumn in the northern hemisphere. We learn the science about equinoxes, and hear from 5th graders on learning different perspectives about the fall holidays. Mixed with great music.
00:58:00
1
Sept. 11, 2023
Eugene Field Elementary and Sunspot Studio, both in Albuquerque New Mexico