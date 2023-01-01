The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Your support is essential if the service is to continue, there are bandwidth bills to pay every month and failing disk drives to replace. Volunteers do the work, but disk drives and bandwidth are not free. We encourage you to contribute financially, even a dollar helps. Click here to donate.
Welcome to the new Radio4all website! If you cannot log in, you may need to reset your password. Email here if you need additional support.
 
Program Information
The Children's Hour Promo Spots
The Children's Hour is Kids Public Radio
Weekly Program
Mrs. Allison Hawks 5th Graders at Eugene Field Elementary School in Albuquerque, NM, Katie Stone
 Katie Stone  Contact Contributor
Sept. 11, 2023, midnight
Promo for Falling Into Autumn
Katie Stone, Executive Producer
Christina Stella, Senior Producer
This is the 30 second promo for The Children's Hour: Falling Into Autumn. Includes 5 second music bed at end for station tag.

Reach out to us if you would like a custom station tag from The Children's Hour team.

Promo: Falling Into Autumn Download Program Podcast
This time on The Children's Hour we are falling into autumn in the northern hemisphere. We learn the science about equinoxes, and hear from 5th graders on learning different perspectives about the fall holidays. Mixed with great music.
00:00:30 1 Sept. 11, 2023
Eugene Field Elementary and Sunspot Studio, both in Albuquerque New Mexico
  View Script
    
 00:00:30  256Kbps mp3
(1MB) Stereo		 2 Download File...
 