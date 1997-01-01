September 10, 2023: Mis amigos del rock

Subtitle:

Program Type: Music

Featured Speakers/Commentators:

Contributor: Bill Lupoletti Contact Contributor

Date Published: Sept. 10, 2023, midnight

Summary: Some dubby and jazzy reggae; 1970s salsa dura from four countries; another installment of Get In The Garage's, Global A Go-Go's review of garage rock from across the globe, featuring new music by The Guapos; new Afropop by Kavita Shah and Idrissa Soumaoro; Johan Hugo's very best African productions; Swahili and Lingala rumba from Kenya

Credits: Produced live in the studios of WRIR 97.3 FM Richmond Independent Radio in Richmond, Virginia every Sunday from 1 to 3 PM. Available as a webstream simulcast at wrir.org. Downloads for rebroadcast on other non-profit radio stations and as podcasts via the A-Infos Radio Project at radio4all.net. And more information about all of those options and more on my blog, globalagogo.com.

Notes: Artist | Country | Song | Recording | Label | Year



Oliver Lake | USA | Separation | Matador Of 1st & 1st | Passin' Thru | 1997

Joe Strummer & The Mescaleros | England UK | Global A Go-Go | Global A Go-Go | Hellcat | 2001



Soul Revivers | England UK | Coconut Rock (feat Sheila Maurice-Gray & Anoushka Nanguy) | Coconut Rock - Single | Acid Jazz | 2023

Ted Sirota's Heavyweight Dub | USA | This Is A Takeover | The Scientist Meets Ted Sirota's Heavyweight Dub | Liberated Zone | 2013

Reggae Regulars | England UK | Ghetto Rock | Channel One Soundsystem Down In The Dub Vaults | Greensleeves | 2023-1984



Los Silverton's | Perú | Cuarto Blanco | Algo Salvaje Vol. 4 | Munster | 2023-1968

Los York's | Perú | Solo Estoy | 68 | Munster | 2023-1968

The Guapos | México-Spain | Mis Amigos Del Rock | Hey! | One Little Blue | 2023

Los Pao Paos | México | Quiero Ser Tu Perro | Los Pao Paos | Devil In The Water | 2022



Willie Colón, Canta: Hector La Voe | USA | Juana Peña | Cosa Nuestra | Fania | 1969

Alfredo Linares | Perú-Venezuela | Sujétate La Lengua | Lo Que Tengo | Velvet | 1980

Fruko Y Sus Tesos | Colombia | El Preso | Fruko El Grande | Discos Fuentes | 1975

Tabaco Y Sus Metales | Venezuela | Arrollando | Tabaco | El Palmas | 2023-1979



Kavita Shah | USA-Cabo Verde-Portugal | Joia | Joia - Single | Folkalist | 2023

Elida Almeida | Cabo Verde | Discriminason | Djunta Kudjer EP | Lusafrica | 2017

Idrissa Soumaoro | Mali | Sababou | Sababou - Single | Mieruba | 2023

Amadou & Mariam | Mali-France | Beaux Dimanches | Dimanche A Bamako | Because | 2004



The Very Best | Malawi-Sweden-England UK | Let Go | Makes A King | Moshi Moshi | 2015

Baaba Maal | Senegal | Traveller | The Traveller | Palm / Marathon Artists | 2016

Madalitso Band | Malawi | Gule Wakwatu | Gule Wakwatu - Single | Bongo Joe | 2023

The Very Best | Malawi-Sweden-England UK-USA | Warm Heart Of Africa (feat Ezra Koenig) | Warm Heart Of Africa - Single | Green Owl | 2009



Charles Ray Kasembe & L'Orchestre Les Volcano | Kenya | Hakuna Dawa Ya Mapenzi (La Guitarra Sónica) | Piconema: East African Hits On The Colombian Coast | Rocafort | 2023-1980s

Orchestre Shika-Shika | RD Congo-Kenya | Bana Nkoi | Shika Shika On The Move | Hit Parade | 1982



