Some dubby and jazzy reggae; 1970s salsa dura from four countries; another installment of Get In The Garage's, Global A Go-Go's review of garage rock from across the globe, featuring new music by The Guapos; new Afropop by Kavita Shah and Idrissa Soumaoro; Johan Hugo's very best African productions; Swahili and Lingala rumba from Kenya
Artist | Country | Song | Recording | Label | Year
Oliver Lake | USA | Separation | Matador Of 1st & 1st | Passin' Thru | 1997 Joe Strummer & The Mescaleros | England UK | Global A Go-Go | Global A Go-Go | Hellcat | 2001
Soul Revivers | England UK | Coconut Rock (feat Sheila Maurice-Gray & Anoushka Nanguy) | Coconut Rock - Single | Acid Jazz | 2023 Ted Sirota's Heavyweight Dub | USA | This Is A Takeover | The Scientist Meets Ted Sirota's Heavyweight Dub | Liberated Zone | 2013 Reggae Regulars | England UK | Ghetto Rock | Channel One Soundsystem Down In The Dub Vaults | Greensleeves | 2023-1984
Los Silverton's | Perú | Cuarto Blanco | Algo Salvaje Vol. 4 | Munster | 2023-1968 Los York's | Perú | Solo Estoy | 68 | Munster | 2023-1968 The Guapos | México-Spain | Mis Amigos Del Rock | Hey! | One Little Blue | 2023 Los Pao Paos | México | Quiero Ser Tu Perro | Los Pao Paos | Devil In The Water | 2022
Willie Colón, Canta: Hector La Voe | USA | Juana Peña | Cosa Nuestra | Fania | 1969 Alfredo Linares | Perú-Venezuela | Sujétate La Lengua | Lo Que Tengo | Velvet | 1980 Fruko Y Sus Tesos | Colombia | El Preso | Fruko El Grande | Discos Fuentes | 1975 Tabaco Y Sus Metales | Venezuela | Arrollando | Tabaco | El Palmas | 2023-1979
Kavita Shah | USA-Cabo Verde-Portugal | Joia | Joia - Single | Folkalist | 2023 Elida Almeida | Cabo Verde | Discriminason | Djunta Kudjer EP | Lusafrica | 2017 Idrissa Soumaoro | Mali | Sababou | Sababou - Single | Mieruba | 2023 Amadou & Mariam | Mali-France | Beaux Dimanches | Dimanche A Bamako | Because | 2004
The Very Best | Malawi-Sweden-England UK | Let Go | Makes A King | Moshi Moshi | 2015 Baaba Maal | Senegal | Traveller | The Traveller | Palm / Marathon Artists | 2016 Madalitso Band | Malawi | Gule Wakwatu | Gule Wakwatu - Single | Bongo Joe | 2023 The Very Best | Malawi-Sweden-England UK-USA | Warm Heart Of Africa (feat Ezra Koenig) | Warm Heart Of Africa - Single | Green Owl | 2009
Charles Ray Kasembe & L'Orchestre Les Volcano | Kenya | Hakuna Dawa Ya Mapenzi (La Guitarra Sónica) | Piconema: East African Hits On The Colombian Coast | Rocafort | 2023-1980s Orchestre Shika-Shika | RD Congo-Kenya | Bana Nkoi | Shika Shika On The Move | Hit Parade | 1982