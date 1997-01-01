The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Program Information
Global A Go-Go
Music
 Bill Lupoletti  Contact Contributor
Sept. 10, 2023, midnight
Some dubby and jazzy reggae; 1970s salsa dura from four countries; another installment of Get In The Garage's, Global A Go-Go's review of garage rock from across the globe, featuring new music by The Guapos; new Afropop by Kavita Shah and Idrissa Soumaoro; Johan Hugo's very best African productions; Swahili and Lingala rumba from Kenya
Produced live in the studios of WRIR 97.3 FM Richmond Independent Radio in Richmond, Virginia every Sunday from 1 to 3 PM. Available as a webstream simulcast at wrir.org. Downloads for rebroadcast on other non-profit radio stations and as podcasts via the A-Infos Radio Project at radio4all.net. And more information about all of those options and more on my blog, globalagogo.com.
Artist | Country | Song | Recording | Label | Year

Oliver Lake | USA | Separation | Matador Of 1st & 1st | Passin' Thru | 1997
Joe Strummer & The Mescaleros | England UK | Global A Go-Go | Global A Go-Go | Hellcat | 2001

Soul Revivers | England UK | Coconut Rock (feat Sheila Maurice-Gray & Anoushka Nanguy) | Coconut Rock - Single | Acid Jazz | 2023
Ted Sirota's Heavyweight Dub | USA | This Is A Takeover | The Scientist Meets Ted Sirota's Heavyweight Dub | Liberated Zone | 2013
Reggae Regulars | England UK | Ghetto Rock | Channel One Soundsystem Down In The Dub Vaults | Greensleeves | 2023-1984

Los Silverton's | Perú | Cuarto Blanco | Algo Salvaje Vol. 4 | Munster | 2023-1968
Los York's | Perú | Solo Estoy | 68 | Munster | 2023-1968
The Guapos | México-Spain | Mis Amigos Del Rock | Hey! | One Little Blue | 2023
Los Pao Paos | México | Quiero Ser Tu Perro | Los Pao Paos | Devil In The Water | 2022

Willie Colón, Canta: Hector La Voe | USA | Juana Peña | Cosa Nuestra | Fania | 1969
Alfredo Linares | Perú-Venezuela | Sujétate La Lengua | Lo Que Tengo | Velvet | 1980
Fruko Y Sus Tesos | Colombia | El Preso | Fruko El Grande | Discos Fuentes | 1975
Tabaco Y Sus Metales | Venezuela | Arrollando | Tabaco | El Palmas | 2023-1979

Kavita Shah | USA-Cabo Verde-Portugal | Joia | Joia - Single | Folkalist | 2023
Elida Almeida | Cabo Verde | Discriminason | Djunta Kudjer EP | Lusafrica | 2017
Idrissa Soumaoro | Mali | Sababou | Sababou - Single | Mieruba | 2023
Amadou & Mariam | Mali-France | Beaux Dimanches | Dimanche A Bamako | Because | 2004

The Very Best | Malawi-Sweden-England UK | Let Go | Makes A King | Moshi Moshi | 2015
Baaba Maal | Senegal | Traveller | The Traveller | Palm / Marathon Artists | 2016
Madalitso Band | Malawi | Gule Wakwatu | Gule Wakwatu - Single | Bongo Joe | 2023
The Very Best | Malawi-Sweden-England UK-USA | Warm Heart Of Africa (feat Ezra Koenig) | Warm Heart Of Africa - Single | Green Owl | 2009

Charles Ray Kasembe & L'Orchestre Les Volcano | Kenya | Hakuna Dawa Ya Mapenzi (La Guitarra Sónica) | Piconema: East African Hits On The Colombian Coast | Rocafort | 2023-1980s
Orchestre Shika-Shika | RD Congo-Kenya | Bana Nkoi | Shika Shika On The Move | Hit Parade | 1982

Download Program Podcast
01:59:48 1 Sept. 10, 2023
  View Script
    
 01:59:48  128Kbps mp3
(MB) Stereo		 3 Download File...
 