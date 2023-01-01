Notes: That’s not a real Saison

Co hosts : Good ol Boy Dave, Rev Mark, Good ol Boy Mike, Good ol Boy Barger, Good ol Boy Kendall, Good ol Boy, Sparky, Good ol Boy Tim, and Good ol Gal Julieanna

SUDS Episode – One of our co-hosts passed away about a year ago and we decided to host a episode in tribute to Good ol Boy Caperton. We still really miss him and drinking beer with him. He was fanatical about Saison style beers and was very polarized about his feedback. Brewers feared his wrath if they ventured too far off his declarative boundaries of a true Saison. Some of these we got to enjoy with Caperton before he passed away and others we wish we could have shared with him. We taste and rate the following beer from 1-5:



Rev Mark - Birthday Saison ale – brewed with Pilsner, Vienna, and Rye malts from Riverbend Malting, special yeast from Escarpment Labs, and dry-hopped with New Zealand Hops. 5.5% ABV. Yazoo Brewing Company, Nashville, TN in collaboration with Perennial Artisan Ales, St. Louis MO. SUDS-4

Good ol’ Boy Sparky – Petite Sipper sour table saison – refermented with Tennessee grown watermelons, including the rind. 3% ABV. Barrique Brewing and Blending Nashville, TN SUDS-5

Good ol’ Boy Kendall – Saison Dupont- 6.5% ABV – Brasserie Dupont- Tourpes, Wallonie Belgium. SUDS-5

Good ol’ Boy Tim – Saison – brewed with Belgian Pilsner, Vienna malt, unmarked wheat and rolled oats from Thrall family malt Windsor, CT. 5.5% ABV OEC (Ordinem Ecentrici Coctores) Brewing, Oxford, CT SUDS-4

Good ol’ Boy Mike – Saison De Bois – single cask 1, batch 5. 5.25 ABV. Yazoo Brewing Company Nashville, TN SUDS-5

Good ol’ Boy Dave – Funk the Flying Tiger – tart saison brewed with trifoliate oranges. 6.2% ABV Haw River farmhouse ales Saxapahaw, NC SUDS-4

Good ol’ Gal Julieanna – Mirrorshield – sour IPA with raw wheat, malted oats, milk sugar, lychee, chamomile, and lavender. 7% ABV Hudson Valley Brewery Beacon, NY SUDS-4



