Classic lesbian poets Emily Dickinson and Audre Lorde are targeted by 2023 book bans; Hong Kong’s top court orders “marriage like” legal rights for queer couples, while the European Court of Human Rights orders similar “separate but equal” recognition of a Bulgarian lesbian couple’s civil marriage, Texas’ top court lifts a ban on the enforcement of the state’s pediatric trans healthcare ban, while a federal district court judge yields on blocking Georgia’s trans healthcare ban, and California’s Attorney General successfully blocks trans student “outings” - for now. Those stories and more this week when you choose "This Way Out": the world's audio oasis for queer news and culture.
Hosted this week by Lucia Chappelle and produced with Greg Gordon. NewsWrap reported this week by Joe Boehnlein & Melanie Keller and produced by Brian DeShazor. Correspondents: Janet Mason; Kathy Sanchez. Additional material: Tom Robinson, Dorothy Allison. Theme music: Kim Wilson. Additional music: Emerson, Lake & Palmer; The Tom Robinson Band; Credence Clearwater Revival; Holly Near; Billie Holiday.
