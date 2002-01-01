Notes: 1) King Kester Emeneya & Victoria Eleison Dream Team Dream Band

SEBENE FROM DORIS ILOKO (program theme song)

PAS DE CONTACT

Black Music - 1995



2) Fally Ipupa

BAKALOS

FORMULE 7

Elektra France – 2023



3) Reddy Amisi

KENDE KELASI (feat. Jean Goubald)

BAILO CANTO

Casa Do Canto Music - 2022



4) Ballou Canta & Luciana Demingongo

BANGA MAKAMBO

POOL MALEBO

Deux Rives Production - 2002



5) Youlou Mabiala

PAPY

YOULOU

YM Productions - 1978



6) Orchestre Somo Somo

ZIZI

single (original 1970s)

LAA Records – 2022



7) Papa Yke Bassadila

ZONGA NDAKO

COUP D’ENVOI

I.A.D – 1984



8) L’Orchestre Afrisa International

O’HAMBE *

KIWELEWELE, NA ZALI MWASI

Ngoyarto - 2019



9) Sec Bidens

MA-TOU (partial)

TOP NIVEAU NO. 2

Sec Bidens – 1980s



10) Kékélé

BANINGA

LIVE : TOURNÉE AMÉRICAINE & CANADIENNE

Nyboma Prod. – 2006



11) Luciana Demingongo

HOTEL CLUB CENTER

RANDO

une plume une voix une guitare – 2022



12) Maiwan Stars

MOPEPE YA MALILI

TAISEZ-VOUS

secteur a - 2002



13) Choc Stars Renove

CONGE TECHNIQUE

LAISSER PASSER

Tamaris – 1993



14) Tshala Muana

MENTEURS

MALU

JPS Production – 2002



15) Bayuda du Congo

SANGA NYEMBWE

L’UNION FAIT LA FORCE

Editions Kaluila – 2012



16) M. Oliveira & H. Freitas accompagne par l’Orchestre Beguen Band

MOBEMBO YA COCQ

THE SOUL OF CONGO – TREASURES OF THE NGOMA LABEL

Planet Ilunga – 2023



17) Teke Teke

YOKELA MALOBA NA NGAI

TEKE TEKE

Sonafric – 1979



18) Les Frères Fataki

J’AI OSE … D’YOZE

LES FRÈRES FATAKI

Mami’n’do



19) King Kester Emeneya & Victoria Eleison Dream Team Dream Band

SEBENE FROM STEFFI TCHOCO

PAS DE CONTACT

Black Music - 1995



*=by request