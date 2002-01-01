The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Program Information
Ambiance Congo
Music
David Noyes aka DJ Daudi
 Motherland Influence  Contact Contributor
Sept. 12, 2023, midnight
Congolese popular music.
WRIT 97.3 FM
Richmond, VA USA
www.wrir.org
1) King Kester Emeneya & Victoria Eleison Dream Team Dream Band
SEBENE FROM DORIS ILOKO (program theme song)
PAS DE CONTACT
Black Music - 1995

2) Fally Ipupa
BAKALOS
FORMULE 7
Elektra France – 2023

3) Reddy Amisi
KENDE KELASI (feat. Jean Goubald)
BAILO CANTO
Casa Do Canto Music - 2022

4) Ballou Canta & Luciana Demingongo
BANGA MAKAMBO
POOL MALEBO
Deux Rives Production - 2002

5) Youlou Mabiala
PAPY
YOULOU
YM Productions - 1978

6) Orchestre Somo Somo
ZIZI
single (original 1970s)
LAA Records – 2022

7) Papa Yke Bassadila
ZONGA NDAKO
COUP D’ENVOI
I.A.D – 1984

8) L’Orchestre Afrisa International
O’HAMBE *
KIWELEWELE, NA ZALI MWASI
Ngoyarto - 2019

9) Sec Bidens
MA-TOU (partial)
TOP NIVEAU NO. 2
Sec Bidens – 1980s

10) Kékélé
BANINGA
LIVE : TOURNÉE AMÉRICAINE & CANADIENNE
Nyboma Prod. – 2006

11) Luciana Demingongo
HOTEL CLUB CENTER
RANDO
une plume une voix une guitare – 2022

12) Maiwan Stars
MOPEPE YA MALILI
TAISEZ-VOUS
secteur a - 2002

13) Choc Stars Renove
CONGE TECHNIQUE
LAISSER PASSER
Tamaris – 1993

14) Tshala Muana
MENTEURS
MALU
JPS Production – 2002

15) Bayuda du Congo
SANGA NYEMBWE
L’UNION FAIT LA FORCE
Editions Kaluila – 2012

16) M. Oliveira & H. Freitas accompagne par l’Orchestre Beguen Band
MOBEMBO YA COCQ
THE SOUL OF CONGO – TREASURES OF THE NGOMA LABEL
Planet Ilunga – 2023

17) Teke Teke
YOKELA MALOBA NA NGAI
TEKE TEKE
Sonafric – 1979

18) Les Frères Fataki
J’AI OSE … D’YOZE
LES FRÈRES FATAKI
Mami’n’do

19) King Kester Emeneya & Victoria Eleison Dream Team Dream Band
SEBENE FROM STEFFI TCHOCO
PAS DE CONTACT
Black Music - 1995

*=by request

