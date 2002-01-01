The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download.
Program Information
Ambiance Congo: September 10, 2023
Series:
Ambiance Congo
Subtitle:
Program Type:
Music
Featured Speakers/Commentators:
David Noyes aka DJ Daudi
Contributor:
Motherland Influence
Contact Contributor
Date Published:
Sept. 12, 2023, midnight
Summary:
Congolese popular music.
Credits:
WRIT 97.3 FM
Richmond, VA USA
www.wrir.org
Notes:
1) King Kester Emeneya & Victoria Eleison Dream Team Dream Band
SEBENE FROM DORIS ILOKO (program theme song)
PAS DE CONTACT
Black Music - 1995
2) Fally Ipupa
BAKALOS
FORMULE 7
Elektra France – 2023
3) Reddy Amisi
KENDE KELASI (feat. Jean Goubald)
BAILO CANTO
Casa Do Canto Music - 2022
4) Ballou Canta & Luciana Demingongo
BANGA MAKAMBO
POOL MALEBO
Deux Rives Production - 2002
5) Youlou Mabiala
PAPY
YOULOU
YM Productions - 1978
6) Orchestre Somo Somo
ZIZI
single (original 1970s)
LAA Records – 2022
7) Papa Yke Bassadila
ZONGA NDAKO
COUP D’ENVOI
I.A.D – 1984
8) L’Orchestre Afrisa International
O’HAMBE *
KIWELEWELE, NA ZALI MWASI
Ngoyarto - 2019
9) Sec Bidens
MA-TOU (partial)
TOP NIVEAU NO. 2
Sec Bidens – 1980s
10) Kékélé
BANINGA
LIVE : TOURNÉE AMÉRICAINE & CANADIENNE
Nyboma Prod. – 2006
11) Luciana Demingongo
HOTEL CLUB CENTER
RANDO
une plume une voix une guitare – 2022
12) Maiwan Stars
MOPEPE YA MALILI
TAISEZ-VOUS
secteur a - 2002
13) Choc Stars Renove
CONGE TECHNIQUE
LAISSER PASSER
Tamaris – 1993
14) Tshala Muana
MENTEURS
MALU
JPS Production – 2002
15) Bayuda du Congo
SANGA NYEMBWE
L’UNION FAIT LA FORCE
Editions Kaluila – 2012
16) M. Oliveira & H. Freitas accompagne par l’Orchestre Beguen Band
MOBEMBO YA COCQ
THE SOUL OF CONGO – TREASURES OF THE NGOMA LABEL
Planet Ilunga – 2023
17) Teke Teke
YOKELA MALOBA NA NGAI
TEKE TEKE
Sonafric – 1979
18) Les Frères Fataki
J’AI OSE … D’YOZE
LES FRÈRES FATAKI
Mami’n’do
19) King Kester Emeneya & Victoria Eleison Dream Team Dream Band
SEBENE FROM STEFFI TCHOCO
PAS DE CONTACT
Black Music - 1995
*=by request
Version 1:
Description:
Length (hh:mm:ss):
01:59:28
Language:
1
Date Recorded:
Sept. 12, 2023
Location Recorded:
Announcer Script/Transcript:
View Script
#
Label
Length
File Info
Downloads
1
01:59:28
128Kbps mp3
(MB) Stereo
None
