Program Information
9-11, Is the US Empire Stronger or Weaker 22 years on?
Series:
The prophet motive
Subtitle: Tony Gosling George Szamuely PressTV Spotlight
Program Type: 13
Featured Speakers/Commentators: Marzieh Hashemi, senior journalist, Press TV
Contributor:
Bristol Broadband Co-operative Contact Contributor
Date Published: Sept. 12, 2023, midnight
Summary: Twenty-two years have passed since the attacks on September 11, 2001, in the United States. That day ended up with the loss of almost 3,000 lives as Washington accused mostly Saudis of carrying out the attacks.
Credits:
Notes:
Version 1:
Description:
Length (hh:mm:ss): 00:22:30
Language: 1
Date Recorded: Sept. 12, 2023
Location Recorded:
Announcer Script/Transcript:
View Script
#
Label
Length
File Info
Downloads
1
00:22:30
64Kbps mp3
(MB) None 7