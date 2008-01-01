The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Your support is essential if the service is to continue, there are bandwidth bills to pay every month and failing disk drives to replace. Volunteers do the work, but disk drives and bandwidth are not free. We encourage you to contribute financially, even a dollar helps. Click here to donate.
Welcome to the new Radio4all website! If you cannot log in, you may need to reset your password. Email here if you need additional support.
 
Program Information
Sea Change Radio
Weekly Program
James Martinez
 Sea Change Radio  Contact Contributor
Sept. 12, 2023, midnight
Did you know that over 100,000 tennis balls are used in an average grand slam tournament? And unfortunately, they cannot be recycled. Given the plethora of tennis matches played across the globe in an average year, we are talking about roughly 330 million tennis balls going into landfills annually. This week on Sea Change Radio, we speak with Associated Press reporter, James Martinez, an avid tennis fan and player, who serves up some insight into tennis ball manufacturing, this waste issue, and some of the creative efforts to help solve the problem – and show the planet a little love.
Track: Dancing With Mr. D (Instrumental)
Artist: The Rolling Stones
Album: Goats Head Soup (Deluxe Edition)
Label: Rolling Stones
Year: 1973

Track: Anyone For Tennis?
Artist: Cream
Album: Goodbye Cream
Label: Polydor
Year: 1969

Track: The Roger Federer Song
Artist: Binge
Album: n/a
Label: n/a
Year: 2008

Track: Tennis
Artist: De La Soul
Album: Plug 1 & Plug 2 Present... First Serve
Label: Duck Down
Year: 2012

Download Program Podcast
00:29:00 1 Sept. 12, 2023
  View Script
    
 00:29:00  128Kbps mp3
(MB) None		 None Download File...
 