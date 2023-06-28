Notes: This is our second episode from the co-production with Arts for a Better Bay Area of the re-launch of the State of the Arts Summit "Rebuilding Our Communities," on June 28th, 2023.



The COVID-19 pandemic shined a spotlight on the importance of arts and culture and its impact on our communities and economy, as well as the under-funding and fragility of our sector. Our second episode is focused on how governmental support, funding, artists, and audiences have changed and what arts and cultural organizations are doing to support, reinvent, and invigorate the sector. Join us to learn about various angles of this work and how you can get engaged.



This episode features the voices of: Julie Baker, CEO - of Californians for the Arts; Vanessa Wilson, Deputy Director - of ArtSpan; Lauren Macmadu, Head of External Relations - of YBCA; Jenny Cohn, Client Success Manager - of TRG Arts along with Cary McClelland, Chief Operating Officer - of YBCA.