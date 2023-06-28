The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Program Information
Voices of the Community
Economic Recovery in the Arts: Regaining Patrons and Artistic Engagement
Interview
Julie Baker, CEO, Californians for the Arts, Vanessa Wilson, Deputy Director, ArtSpan, Lauren Macmadu, Head of External Relations,YBCA, Jenny Cohn, Client Success Manager,TRG Arts, Cary McClelland, Chief Operating Officer, YBCA
 Voices of the Community
Sept. 12, 2023, midnight
This is our second episode from the co-production with Arts for a Better Bay Area of the re-launch of the State of the Arts Summit "Rebuilding Our Communities," on June 28th, 2023.

The COVID-19 pandemic shined a spotlight on the importance of arts and culture and its impact on our communities and economy, as well as the under-funding and fragility of our sector. Our second episode is focused on how governmental support, funding, artists, and audiences have changed and what arts and cultural organizations are doing to support, reinvent, and invigorate the sector. Join us to learn about various angles of this work and how you can get engaged.
Host: George Koster
Co-host: Susie McKinnon
Guest: Julie Baker, Jenny Cohn, Vanessa Wilson, Lauren Macmadu, Cary McClelland
Graphic Artwork: Kasey Nance
Edited By: Eric Estrada
BAVC Media
Alien Boy Productions
One of the overarching issues the series will be addressing is the economic and operational impact the Covid-19 pandemic is having on the viability and the ongoing sustainability of the arts and cultural organizations in San Francisco. The series will spotlight all of the economic and operational issues facing the arts and culture organizations as well as the solutions the organizations are working on along with the identified solutions that the arts and cultural organizations need support from the philanthropic, government, and community/audience to do to help the organizations survive and thrive in the new world order of an on-going pandemic.

This episode features the voices of: Julie Baker, CEO - of Californians for the Arts; Vanessa Wilson, Deputy Director - of ArtSpan; Lauren Macmadu, Head of External Relations - of YBCA; Jenny Cohn, Client Success Manager - of TRG Arts along with Cary McClelland, Chief Operating Officer - of YBCA.

00:59:28 1 Sept. 12, 2023
The Strand Theatre in San Francisco
