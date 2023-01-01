The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Program Information
Taylor Report
Rick Sterling
Sept. 12, 2023, midnight
The USA is bragging that new super-lethal cluster bombs are working in Ukraine, while also claiming that Russia, too, is using them. But Russia condemns their use while noting that they reserve the right to respond in kind.

On the political front western media do not mention that Zelensky's government has banned the major opposition party, and 10 others. And Zelensky has stripped 70-percent of Ukrainian workers of union representation. This has been documented by unions in Europe, but there has been no action or complaint by the CLC or the AFL-CIO.

Anti-war activists must bring these matters to the forefront.

Interview with Rick Sterling
00:19:45 1 Sept. 11, 2023
Toronto, Ontario
