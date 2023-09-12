Summary: This is the second part of a program on the epic struggle over dams, displaced people and the environment, that I recorded for TUC Radio in 2006.



Patrick McCully was then the executive director of the International Rivers Network. They are supporting communities around the world that are impacted by destructive dams.



On their 2023 website International Rivers Network dot org list 217 dam projects around the world that they have helped delay or stop. Globally the building of mega dam-projects is slowing down but the world is left with dams and reservoirs that are decaying and becoming a danger to people downstream.



Just this morning, as I’m preparing this program for distribution, terrible news is coming in from Libya: The subtropical cyclone "Daniel" hit eastern Libya yesterday and floods from heavy rains overtopped the reservoirs of two dams south of the city of Derna. Both dams were destroyed and the flood swept entire neighborhoods with people, houses and bridges into the Mediterranean. (Included is a 43 sec. clip from Sky News from September 12, 2023)



Patrick McCully was then a member of the UN Environment Programme’s Dams & Development Project. He was a co-editor of The Ecologist magazine in England, and is the author of Silenced Rivers: The Ecology and Politics of Large Dams. Patrick McCully joined Reclaim Finance in 2021 as Energy Transition Senior Analyst.