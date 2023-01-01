Totally Bananas

Subtitle: Weekly newscast from the fictional Radio Network, with parody radio coverage of the radio and its headlines.

Program Type: Weekly Program

Featured Speakers/Commentators: Songs from Husker Du, Louis Prima, The Banana Splits, Gwen Stefani, Chris, and Patrick Fitzgerald.

Date Published: Sept. 13, 2023, midnight

Summary: "Turn On The News" is the weekly newscast from the fictional Radio Network, with parody radio coverage of the radio and its headlines. Now with computerized news readers, and fewer meddling reporters, plus aggregated reporting, and automated music. Tune in "Turn On The News" each week for the latest news, radio art, and more from our robot reporters, making sure you hear both sides -- good and evil -- every time you "Turn On The News." It is often a mash-up of the week's news, and sometimes a radio news fantasy with song parodies and covers similar to "Dr. Demento" and comedy skits and more. The show airs at 3 p.m. Thursdays on WGXC, and also most weeks on WGRN, WRWK, KFUG, KACR, KRFP-LP, KMSW, and many other stations. Produced by Tom Roe at Wave Farm and WGXC. For more information go to: https://wavefarm.org/radio/wgxc/schedule/93bbe3

Credits: Clips and excerpts from Ali Velshi; Donald Drumpf; Eric Drumpf; Kate Bouldan; Phil Mattingly; Fredricka Whitfield; Michael Smerconish; Nicolle Wallace; and Patrick Labat.

Notes: "Turn On The News" is the weekly newscast from the fictional Radio Network, with parody radio coverage of the radio and its headlines. Now with computerized news readers, and fewer meddling reporters, plus aggregated reporting, and automated music. Tune in "Turn On The News" each week for the latest news, radio art, and more from our robot reporters, making sure you hear both sides -- good and evil -- every time you "Turn On The News." This week: "Totally Bananas." This week the former president is upping his potassium count. Opening theme includes clips from The Conet Project; "Saturday Night Live," "The Simpsons," Paul Harvey; "Citizen Kane;" 1010 WINS; Bill Cosby; and Larys Strong from "House of the Dragon." Thanks for the songs from Husker Du ("Turn On The News"), Louis Prima ("Yes, We Have No Bananas"), The Banana Splits ("The Tra La La Song [One Banana, Two Banana]"). Gwen Stefani ("Hollaback Girl"), Chris ("Fulton Prison Blues"); and Patrick Fitzgerald ("In The Jailhouse Now"). Clips and excerpts from Ali Velshi; Donald Drumpf; Eric Drumpf; Kate Bouldan; Phil Mattingly; Fredricka Whitfield; Michael Smerconish; Nicolle Wallace; and Patrick Labat. Episode 135.



