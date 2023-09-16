Extinct World from MXTX, The Promising Gambler from Kevin Finseth, Cecilia Noel in Cars, Learning To Swim with The Skints, Too Much Promiscuity (leads to insanity) according to Manu Chao and Microdosing with African Head Charge. It's life and how to live it ... or not, from World Beat Canada Radio!
Calcopyrite Communications
Ruben Albarran/Ramon Amezcua - Mundo En Extincio Okaidja Afroso - Agbala Kevin Finseth w/ Asli Maj - The Promising Gambler CANCON Couto - Ven CANCON Sunborn - Beach Chase INST Cecilia Noel - Cars Acid Arab - Leila (feat. Sofiane Saide) The Skints - Learning To Swim Manu Chao - Promiscuity Desi Sub Culture - Gauntlet INST CANCON African Head Charge - Microdosing INST Love Psychedelico - Standing Bird Jully Black w/ Tanya Stevens - Bom Bom (Remix) CANCON Grupo Fantasma - Nosotros INST