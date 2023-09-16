The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Your support is essential if the service is to continue, there are bandwidth bills to pay every month and failing disk drives to replace. Volunteers do the work, but disk drives and bandwidth are not free. We encourage you to contribute financially, even a dollar helps. Click here to donate.
Welcome to the new Radio4all website! If you cannot log in, you may need to reset your password. Email here if you need additional support.
 
Program Information
worldbeatcanada radio
exciting global music alternative to jukebox radio
Weekly Program
Cal Koat - host
 Cal Koat  Contact Contributor
Sept. 14, 2023, midnight
Extinct World from MXTX, The Promising Gambler from Kevin Finseth, Cecilia Noel in Cars, Learning To Swim with The Skints, Too Much Promiscuity (leads to insanity) according to Manu Chao and Microdosing with African Head Charge. It's life and how to live it ... or not, from World Beat Canada Radio!
Calcopyrite Communications
Ruben Albarran/Ramon Amezcua - Mundo En Extincio
Okaidja Afroso - Agbala
Kevin Finseth w/ Asli Maj - The Promising Gambler CANCON
Couto - Ven CANCON
Sunborn - Beach Chase INST
Cecilia Noel - Cars
Acid Arab - Leila (feat. Sofiane Saide)
The Skints - Learning To Swim
Manu Chao - Promiscuity
Desi Sub Culture - Gauntlet INST CANCON
African Head Charge - Microdosing INST
Love Psychedelico - Standing Bird
Jully Black w/ Tanya Stevens - Bom Bom (Remix) CANCON
Grupo Fantasma - Nosotros INST

58:39

World Beat Canada Radio September 16 2023 Download Program Podcast
00:58:39 1 Sept. 12, 2023
Vancouver, BC, Canada
  View Script
    
 00:58:39  128Kbps mp3
(MB) None		 None Download File...
 