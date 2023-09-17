The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Program Information
Celt In A Twist Contemporary Celtic Radio Hour
Canada's Contemporary Celtic Radio Hour
Weekly Program
Patricia Fraser - host
 Cal Koat  Contact Contributor
Sept. 14, 2023, midnight
There's no substitute for Patricia Fraser so, in her absence this week I've skimmed off the cream of contemporary Celtic for a masterful mix of music magic. Join us for Celt In A Twist, 20 years and counting.
Calcopyrite Communications
Talisk - Surya INST
Peatbog Faeries - Innes Drinks The Bru INST
The Dirty Beat - Follow Yer Leader Dead CANCON
Slainte Mhath - Annie CANCON
Barleyjuice - St. Patricks Day
Frigg - Keidas INST
Roddy MacDonald - Bullet Train INST
Firkin - Santiana
Oysterband - Streams Of Innocence
Jim Moray - The Lowlands Of Holland
Derek Warfield & The Young Wolfe Tones - The Fields Of Athenry
Genticorum - La Batellre CANCON
Danish Fiddle Quartet - Jorgen Vestergaards Rundtenom INST

59:05

Celt In A Twist September 17 2023 Download Program Podcast
00:59:05 1 Sept. 12, 2023
Vancouver, BC, Canada
  View Script
    
 00:59:05  128Kbps mp3
(MB) Stereo		 1 Download File...
 