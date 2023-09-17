There's no substitute for Patricia Fraser so, in her absence this week I've skimmed off the cream of contemporary Celtic for a masterful mix of music magic. Join us for Celt In A Twist, 20 years and counting.
Talisk - Surya INST Peatbog Faeries - Innes Drinks The Bru INST The Dirty Beat - Follow Yer Leader Dead CANCON Slainte Mhath - Annie CANCON Barleyjuice - St. Patricks Day Frigg - Keidas INST Roddy MacDonald - Bullet Train INST Firkin - Santiana Oysterband - Streams Of Innocence Jim Moray - The Lowlands Of Holland Derek Warfield & The Young Wolfe Tones - The Fields Of Athenry Genticorum - La Batellre CANCON Danish Fiddle Quartet - Jorgen Vestergaards Rundtenom INST