International news and opinion, shortwave, Spanish National Radio, NHK Japan National Radio, Radio Havana Cuba, Radio Deutsche-Welle, Voice of Russia
Sept. 14, 2023
A weekly 30 minute review of international news and opinion, recorded from a shortwave radio and the internet. With times, frequencies, and websites for listening at home. 3 files- Highest quality broadcast, regular broadcast, and slow-modem streaming. Going Underground, Radio Deutsche-Welle, Radio Havana Cuba, France 24, and NHK Japan. 
This week's show features stories from Afshin Rattansi, RDW, RHC, France 24, and NHK
http://youthspeaksout.net/swr230915.mp3 (29:00)

From GOING UNDERGROUND- Afshin Rattansi interviewed Jayati Ghosh, economics professor at the University of Massachusetts Amherst. She speaks about the increasing global inequality, the uneven inflation of food and pharmaceuticals, and the burden of endless debt keeping developing countries in poverty. And how wealthy nations do not serve the interests of their disadvantaged masses.

From GERMANY- An interview with Par Holmgren, a Swedish meteorologist and Green member of the European Parliament. He talks about how Europe is preparing for more climate caused disasters like the floods in Libya.

From CUBA- Oxfam says that the G7 nations owe poor ones trillions of dollars in unpaid development aid. Brazilian President Lula da Silva criticized the US for maintaining its economic sanctions on Cuba.

From FRANCE- Press reviews on the 30th anniversary of the Oslo Accords and the US possibly releasing some of the Iranian billions in a prisoner swap.

From JAPAN- NK leader Kim Jong Un met with Putin in Russia and agreed to increase strategic cooperation. China has plans to make the provence nearest Taiwan a place of integrated development to advance peaceful reunification.

Available in 3 forms- (new) HIGHEST QUALITY (160kb)(33MB), broadcast quality (13MB), and quickdownload or streaming form (6MB) (28:59) Links at outfarpress.com/shortwave.shtml

PODCAST!!!- https://feed.podbean.com/outFarpress/feed.xml (160kb Highest Quality)

