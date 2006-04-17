Summary: Originally Broadcast: April 17, 2006



Storycatcher: Making Sense of Our Lives though the Power and Practice of Story



Story is the heart of language. Story moves us to love and hate and can motivate us to change the whole course of our lives. Story can lift us beyond the borders of our individuality to imagine realities of other people, times and places, to empathize with other beings, and to extend our supposing far into the universe. Storytelling, both oral and written is the foundation of being human. In this edition of Radio Curious we visit with Christina Baldwin, author of, “Storycatcher: Making Sense of Our Lives though the Power and Practice of Story.” In Ukiah, California, the idea of capturing, “the story of Ukiah and Mendocino County,” is part of defining our community’s future and is what will be used in the development of the Ukiah Area Plan, which is now under consideration by the Mendocino County Board of Supervisors.



Christina Baldwin recommends, “Turning To One Another: Simple Conversations to Restore Our Hope for the Future,” by Margaret J. Wheatley.





