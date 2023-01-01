Summary: Host Stuart Richardson interviews Tim Black,

Tim Black is Americas Most-Watched Black Independent Media in America on the Left.



Tim is the host and founder of Coffee with Tim Black, and the nightly, Tim Black Show political shows covering current events, elections and social issues since 2013.



They have a lively discussion about Dr Cornel West in the primaries, in particular how he was treated on the Jimmy Dore show, how Cornel running as a third party candidate affects the political landscape in the US.

How getting a big subscriber base has sometimes obscured us from seeing the bigger picture as far as social change. How party loyalty and ideology has got in the way of real authenticity. How having principles sometimes requires us to pay a price among our peers.



Music By David Rovics



Support Latin Waves by becoming a member for as little as $1 per



month.https://latinwavesmedia.com/wordpress/



