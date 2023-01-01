The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Your support is essential if the service is to continue, there are bandwidth bills to pay every month and failing disk drives to replace. Volunteers do the work, but disk drives and bandwidth are not free. We encourage you to contribute financially, even a dollar helps. Click here to donate.
Welcome to the new Radio4all website! If you cannot log in, you may need to reset your password. Email here if you need additional support.
 
Program Information
Latin Waves
Dr Cornel West and the challenges ahead
Weekly Program
 latinwaves@gmail.com  Contact Contributor
Sept. 15, 2023, midnight
Host Stuart Richardson interviews Tim Black,
Tim Black is Americas Most-Watched Black Independent Media in America on the Left.

Tim is the host and founder of Coffee with Tim Black, and the nightly, Tim Black Show political shows covering current events, elections and social issues since 2013.

They have a lively discussion about Dr Cornel West in the primaries, in particular how he was treated on the Jimmy Dore show, how Cornel running as a third party candidate affects the political landscape in the US.
How getting a big subscriber base has sometimes obscured us from seeing the bigger picture as far as social change. How party loyalty and ideology has got in the way of real authenticity. How having principles sometimes requires us to pay a price among our peers.

Music By David Rovics

Support Latin Waves by becoming a member for as little as $1 per

month.https://latinwavesmedia.com/wordpress/

Music By David Rovics

Support Latin Waves by becoming a member for as little as $1 per

month.https://latinwavesmedia.com/wordpress/


Dr Cornel West and the challenges ahead Download Program Podcast
Dr Cornel West and the challenges ahead
00:26:13 1 Sept. 15, 2023
Vancouver Studios, www.latinwavesmedia.com
  View Script
    
 00:26:13  320Kbps mp3
(MB) None		 2 Download File...
 