TBR 230915 - Most Evil Persons Award #2*

Program Type: Weekly Program

Featured Speakers/Commentators: Dana

Contributor: Dancing Angel Media Contact Contributor

Date Published: Sept. 15, 2023, midnight

Summary: This week’s archive radio show replays the second nomination for the official Thunderbolt Most Evil Persons in History Award — this time dishonoring the Dulles Brothers, those busy little twin imperialist monsters.



Put on your wading boots — it’s about to get deep…



This is a production of Dancing Angel Media.



This program is best listened to through high-quality headphones at a very high volume



*The News & Commentary section of this week’s show originally aired on September 4th, 2015



Part 1:



Station ID / Disclaimer / Show Intro

00:00—00:38



Most Evil Persons in History Award Nomination #2 - Part 1

Music: The Cuffs — Ameritz Karaoke — Blüe Öyster Cült — Mike Oldfield (3X) — The Cuffs

00:38—27:00



Part 2:



Disclaimer / Intro

27:00—27:27



Most Evil Persons in History Award Nomination #2 - Part 2

Music: Ameritz Karaoke — Neekan — Mosquito Hawk (2X) — Mike Oldfield

27:27—45:44



Music Intro

45:44—45:51



Buckethead

by Colonel Claypool’s Bucket of Bernie Brains

45:49—51:46



Credits / Disclaimer / Promo

Music: Jethro Tull

51:42—54:00



‘Bonus 6’ — KHUH, FRO & Patreon Only:



Copaphilia

by the Final Edition

0:00—0:37



The Big Eyeball in the Sky

by Colonel Claypool’s Bucket of Bernie Brains

0:36—5:05



Credits

5:04—6:00





