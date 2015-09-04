The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Program Information
The Thunderbolt
Most Evil Persons Award #2*
Weekly Program
Dana
 Dancing Angel Media  Contact Contributor
Sept. 15, 2023, midnight
This week’s archive radio show replays the second nomination for the official Thunderbolt Most Evil Persons in History Award — this time dishonoring the Dulles Brothers, those busy little twin imperialist monsters.

Put on your wading boots — it’s about to get deep…
This is a production of Dancing Angel Media. You are free to rebroadcast as long as you are a non-profit — just please let us know if you do so.

You can find the Thunderbolt archives at https://dana98501.wordpress.com/

You can donate to the Thunderbolt at https://www.patreon.com/TheThunderbolt

The Thunderbolt is also on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ThurstonActivists/?fref=ts
This program is best listened to through high-quality headphones at a very high volume

*The News & Commentary section of this week’s show originally aired on September 4th, 2015

———————————————————

Part 1:

Station ID / Disclaimer / Show Intro
00:00—00:38

Most Evil Persons in History Award Nomination #2 - Part 1
Music: The Cuffs — Ameritz Karaoke — Blüe Öyster Cült — Mike Oldfield (3X) — The Cuffs
00:38—27:00

———————————————————

Part 2:

Disclaimer / Intro
27:00—27:27

Most Evil Persons in History Award Nomination #2 - Part 2
Music: Ameritz Karaoke — Neekan — Mosquito Hawk (2X) — Mike Oldfield
27:27—45:44

———————————————————

Music Intro
45:44—45:51

Buckethead
by Colonel Claypool’s Bucket of Bernie Brains
45:49—51:46

Credits / Disclaimer / Promo
Music: Jethro Tull
51:42—54:00

———————————————————

‘Bonus 6’ — KHUH, FRO & Patreon Only:

Copaphilia
by the Final Edition
0:00—0:37

The Big Eyeball in the Sky
by Colonel Claypool’s Bucket of Bernie Brains
0:36—5:05

Credits
5:04—6:00

TBR 230915 - Most Evil Persons Award #2* Download Program Podcast
Regular Program
00:54:00 1 Sept. 14, 2023
Olympia, WA
  View Script
    
 00:54:00  128Kbps mp3
(MB) Stereo		 14 Download File...
TBR 230915 - Bonus 6 Download Program Podcast
Bonus 6
00:06:00 1 Sept. 15, 2023
Olympia, WA
  View Script
    
 00:06:00  128Kbps flac
(MB) Stereo		 16 Download File...
 