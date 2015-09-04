This week’s archive radio show replays the second nomination for the official Thunderbolt Most Evil Persons in History Award — this time dishonoring the Dulles Brothers, those busy little twin imperialist monsters.
Put on your wading boots — it’s about to get deep…
This is a production of Dancing Angel Media. You are free to rebroadcast as long as you are a non-profit — just please let us know if you do so.
You can find the Thunderbolt archives at https://dana98501.wordpress.com/
You can donate to the Thunderbolt at https://www.patreon.com/TheThunderbolt
The Thunderbolt is also on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ThurstonActivists/?fref=ts
This program is best listened to through high-quality headphones at a very high volume
*The News & Commentary section of this week’s show originally aired on September 4th, 2015
———————————————————
Part 1:
Station ID / Disclaimer / Show Intro 00:00—00:38
Most Evil Persons in History Award Nomination #2 - Part 1 Music: The Cuffs — Ameritz Karaoke — Blüe Öyster Cült — Mike Oldfield (3X) — The Cuffs 00:38—27:00
———————————————————
Part 2:
Disclaimer / Intro 27:00—27:27
Most Evil Persons in History Award Nomination #2 - Part 2 Music: Ameritz Karaoke — Neekan — Mosquito Hawk (2X) — Mike Oldfield 27:27—45:44
———————————————————
Music Intro 45:44—45:51
Buckethead by Colonel Claypool’s Bucket of Bernie Brains 45:49—51:46