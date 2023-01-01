The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Your support is essential if the service is to continue, there are bandwidth bills to pay every month and failing disk drives to replace. Volunteers do the work, but disk drives and bandwidth are not free. We encourage you to contribute financially, even a dollar helps. Click here to donate.
Welcome to the new Radio4all website! If you cannot log in, you may need to reset your password. Email here if you need additional support.
 
Program Information
Taylor Report
5
Interview with Robin Philpot
 Unusual Sources  Contact Contributor
Sept. 15, 2023, midnight
A family story that shows what was lost when Kagame savagely seized power in Rwanda.

The book is, "After All Was Lost," at barakabooks.com. It tells the stories of a distinguished Rwandan family, marked with diligence and good character, led by a father who served as a diplomat and army leader until his tragic death April 6th, 1994.

The assassination of General Nsabimana, alongside the Presidents of Rwanda and Burundi, was a tragedy also for the nation and for the entire Great Lakes region of Africa. How the family survived and maintained the spirit of the martyred General is a necessary text for anyone seeking to the truth about 1994 Rwanda and justice for the people of that nation.
Taylor Report on Facebook:

https://www.facebook.com/thetaylorreport/

Taylor Report on Soundcloud:

https://soundcloud.com/taylor-report

Interview with Robin Philpot Download Program Podcast
Click on the Red Circle with the White Arrow in order to Listen to the Interview
00:14:09 1 Sept. 11, 2023
Toronto, Ontario
  View Script
    
 00:14:09  160Kbps mp3
(MB) None		 4 Download File...
 