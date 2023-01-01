Summary: A family story that shows what was lost when Kagame savagely seized power in Rwanda.



The book is, "After All Was Lost," at barakabooks.com. It tells the stories of a distinguished Rwandan family, marked with diligence and good character, led by a father who served as a diplomat and army leader until his tragic death April 6th, 1994.



The assassination of General Nsabimana, alongside the Presidents of Rwanda and Burundi, was a tragedy also for the nation and for the entire Great Lakes region of Africa. How the family survived and maintained the spirit of the martyred General is a necessary text for anyone seeking to the truth about 1994 Rwanda and justice for the people of that nation.